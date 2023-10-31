Chris Christie Believes Mark Meadows' Testimony Will Be 'Deadly' for Donald Trump: 'It's Over'

"I think it’s the stress of what he knows is coming and his criminal problems," Christie, 61, shared. "That’s all post-Mark Meadows [agreeing to testify]. And I think everybody watching needs to understand from somebody who did this work for seven years: you don’t give Mark Meadows immunity unless the evidence he has is unimpeachable."

"And I said this yesterday. I want all Republican voters to understand this, what’s going to be happening in March. He’s to be sitting in a courtroom in Washington, D.C., with Mark Meadows 20 feet away from him, saying he committed crimes in front of me on my watch," Christie declared.