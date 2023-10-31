OK Magazine
Chris Christie Believes Mark Meadows' Testimony Will Be 'Deadly' for Donald Trump: 'It's Over'

By:

Oct. 31 2023, Published 5:29 p.m. ET

Chris Christie believes Mark Meadows' confessions are going to be the final nail in the coffin for Donald Trump.

On a recent episode of Morning Joe, the former governor of New Jersey and the show's co-hosts discussed how the ex-president has been making quite a few flubs lately in his speeches — something Christie blamed on anxiety.

Chris Christie believes Mark Meadows' words will cause Trump to face jail time.

"I think it’s the stress of what he knows is coming and his criminal problems," Christie, 61, shared. "That’s all post-Mark Meadows [agreeing to testify]. And I think everybody watching needs to understand from somebody who did this work for seven years: you don’t give Mark Meadows immunity unless the evidence he has is unimpeachable."

"And I said this yesterday. I want all Republican voters to understand this, what’s going to be happening in March. He’s to be sitting in a courtroom in Washington, D.C., with Mark Meadows 20 feet away from him, saying he committed crimes in front of me on my watch," Christie declared.

In August, Mark Meadows was one of 18 people who were indicted in Georgia.

“Look, this is a guy who was Velcroed to Trump’s hip for the entire 2020 campaign and all the post-campaign nonsense. And so this is deadly," the Republican reasoned of the impact Meadows' confessions will have. "It’s done. [Trump's] going to be convicted. It’s over."

As OK! reported, Meadows — Trump's former chief of staff — agreed to take a plea deal in exchange for immunity.

Donald Trump has been hit with 91 criminal charges.

According to an insider, Meadows, 64, informed Special Counsel Jack Smith's team that he told the ex-president several times that his claims of voter fraud in relation to the 2020 election were unfounded.

Trump responded to the immunity agreement news by lashing out at Meadows via Truth Social, noting he didn't think his former ally would take a plea deal like some "weaklings and cowards" have done.

"I don’t think Mark Meadows would lie about the Rigged and Stollen [sic] 2020 Presidential Election merely for getting IMMUNITY against Prosecution (PERSECUTION!) by Deranged Prosecutor, Jack Smith," he wrote.

Chris Christie and Donald Trump are no longer on good terms.

"BUT, when you really think about it, after being hounded like a dog for three years, told you’ll be going to jail for the rest of your life, your money and your family will be forever gone, and we’re not at all interested in exposing those that did the RIGGING — If you say BAD THINGS about that terrible 'MONSTER,' DONALD J. TRUMP, we won’t put you in prison, you can keep your family and your wealth, and, perhaps, if you can make up some really horrible 'STUFF' about him, we may very well erect a statue of you in the middle of our decaying and now very violent Capital, Washington, D.C." Trump concluded.

Mediaite reported on Christie's Morning Joe appearance.

