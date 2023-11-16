Donald Trump Will Become a Convicted 'Felon' by Spring 2024, Chris Christie Predicts
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie confidently stated that former President Donald Trump will become a "felon" this spring.
Christie, who is the only remaining Republican candidate willing to speak out against Trump in a serious way, expressed his disappointment with his fellow GOP candidates during an interview on CNN's The Lead.
Christie criticized their support for someone accused of committing serious crimes, but when host Jake Tapper asked Christie about his opinion on potential Republican candidates Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, he refrained from making a definitive judgment.
"I’m not ready to make that call yet. I think there’s a lot more to learn, and a lot more for them to show," Christie told Tapper. "But I will say, it’s really very discouraging to me that hearing Nikki Haley on the stage one tonight saying Don Trump was the right president for the right time, however, say that she would be willing, she was inclined to pardon him."
"For Ron DeSantis to say all the support of things that he said about Donald Trump, including, remember, both of them raised their hands on the stage in the first debate and said they would support him even if he is a convicted felon," he continued.
Christie argued that the United States' founding fathers, such as George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, and Ben Franklin, would be appalled by the idea of a convicted felon running for president.
"If they knew that anyone would have the audacity as a felon, which Donald Trump will become this spring, to run for president? And that other people running for the office would be willing to support someone like that? They would have added you can’t be a convicted felon to age 35 and natural born American citizen as requirements for the presidency," Christie continued.
He criticized the candidates for suggesting that they could be the rightful heirs of the legacies of these esteemed leaders while supporting a convicted felon. Christie expressed grave concerns about their judgment and accused them of engaging in craven politics.
- 10 of Chris Christie's Biggest Jabs Against Donald Trump Prior to the 2024 Presidential Election
- Chris Christie Insists Donald Trump Is 'Scared' of Going to Jail 'Because You Give Up All Control'
- Donald Trump Mocked for Resurfaced 2016 Claims That a President Under Indictment Would 'Cripple' the Government: 'Hypocrisy at Its Best'
Christie criticized his fellow candidates for seemingly aiming for a respectable second place instead of pursuing victory. He also emphasized that he does not believe in running a race with the goal of being a close runner-up.
According to Real Clear Politics, in the GOP primary, Christie only sits at 2% of likely Republican voters supporting him for president.
Trump is leading the entire field by 44 points at 59%, according to recent polls. DeSantis is a distant 2nd place at 14.8% and Haley is averaging at around 9.6% of likely GOP voters.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Trump is currently charged with 91 counts across four separate indictments in D.C., New York, Georgia and Florida.
The charges include solicitation, racketeering, forgery, false statements, obstruction, conspiracy against civil rights and the willful retention of national defense information.
If convicted of every charge, he could face up to 300 years behind bars.
Mediaite obtained the quotes used in this article.