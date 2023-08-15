'Bogus Trial': Donald Trump Slams District Attorney Fani Willis After Fourth Indictment

"Can you believe it? This failed District Attorney from Atlanta, Fani Willis, where murders and other violent crime soars daily to new record highs, is charging me with 2020 Presidential Election Interference," he wrote. "No, Fani, the only Election Interference was done by those that Rigged and Stole the Election."

"Those are the ones you should be going after," he added. "Not the innocent people that are fighting for Election Integrity!"