'Bogus Trial': Donald Trump Slams District Attorney Fani Willis After Fourth Indictment
Donald Trump is fuming after being indicted for the fourth time this year. The embattled ex-prez took to his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, August 15, to rant about District Attorney Fani Willis and once again claim he was the victim of election interference.
"Can you believe it? This failed District Attorney from Atlanta, Fani Willis, where murders and other violent crime soars daily to new record highs, is charging me with 2020 Presidential Election Interference," he wrote. "No, Fani, the only Election Interference was done by those that Rigged and Stole the Election."
"Those are the ones you should be going after," he added. "Not the innocent people that are fighting for Election Integrity!"
Trump continued to insist the upcoming 2024 presidential election was in danger in a follow-up post.
"All of these Biden Administration bogus trials and cases, including the locals, should be brought after the 2024 Presidential Election," he declared. "What they have done is already Election Interference, but if the trials are held before the Election, then it would be Interference on a scale never seen in our Country before."
As OK! previously reported, Trump was indicted on Monday, August 14, in connection with his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 Georgia election. The 98-page indictment named the 77-year-old and 18 others, including former lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
Trump was charged with racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents and making false statements and writings.
Aside from his most current indictment, the former POTUS has also been indicted for allegedly falsifying business filings, mishandling classified documents, as well as for his actions surrounding the January 6th Capitol riots following the 2020 election.
Although cameras have not been present in the courtrooms for Trump's previous three indictments, it is believed they be there to capture his latest arraignment.