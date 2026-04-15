'Thank God for That Guy': Joe Rogan Praises J.D. Vance After Dissing Donald Trump
April 15 2026, Published 3:29 p.m. ET
Amid plummeting poll numbers and humiliating political losses, Vice President J.D. Vance has found a supporter in podcaster Joe Rogan, who has been increasingly critical of President Donald Trump.
"He’s great. Thank God for that guy. He’s so good at dismantling those dopey people ... she was like, 'This is a country built on immigrants.' He’s like, 'Yes, that doesn’t mean that 240 years later we have to have the dumbest immigration policy possible,’” Rogan said of the veep on his eponymous podcast on Tuesday, April 14.
The defense of Vance comes as the two have publicly clashed over Rogan's criticisms of the Trump administration's policies and the MAGA movement.
In March, Rogan criticized the MAGA movement, calling some of its followers "unintelligent people" and "f------ dorks.”
Vance responded on "The Benny Show," laughing off the insult while defending supporters.
He stated, "We love our dorks... We love anybody who wants to save the country," while claiming the far left has more "dorks.”
Rogan has expressed feelings of betrayal over the administration's military actions toward Iran and Gaza, arguing they contradict Trump's campaign promise of "no more wars.”
Vance has defended these policies at events like Tuesday’s sparsely attended Turning Point USA event in Athens, Ga., acknowledging that some voters "do not love" the administration's Middle East stance but urging them to stay engaged rather than abandoning the movement.
Rogan has voiced concerns about "authoritarianism" in the administration's deportation tactics, specifically regarding legal immigrants or those with long-standing ties to their communities.
Vance has continued to defend the necessity of these deportations as part of the administration's border record.
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Vance appeared on the "Joe Rogan Experience" in October 2024 for a nearly four-hour interview.
During that appearance, Rogan largely supported Vance's critiques of the Biden-Harris administration regarding censorship, "religious tyranny" and the handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Rogan’s praise of Vance comes as his popularity has reached a historic low, dropping significantly since he took office in January 2025. Analysts describe his current standing as the worst for any modern vice president at this stage of their tenure.
According to recent CNN data analysis by Harry Enten, Vance's net approval rating has plummeted by 21 points since his inauguration.
Vance's decline mirrors a broader drop in approval for the POTUS. Analysts suggest the VP is being “dragged down” alongside Trump amid discontent with the administration's overall performance.
As a lead negotiator in talks with Iran in Islamabad, Vance's failure to secure a breakthrough has been cited as a major political setback.
His recent trip to Hungary to endorse Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was criticized after Orbán lost his re-election bid. Critics, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a likely 2028 presidential challenger, labeled the move a "disastrous" misstep that damaged Vance's credibility.
This slump has impacted his perceived viability for the 2028 presidential race. His chances of securing the GOP nomination on prediction markets like Kalshi have fallen from 53 percent to 37 percent over the last six months.