Politics 'Thank God for That Guy': Joe Rogan Praises J.D. Vance After Dissing Donald Trump Source: The Joe Rogan Experience/YouTube; MEGA As his popularity plummets to record lows, VP J.D. Vance was praised as 'great' by recent Donald Trump critic Joe Rogan. Lesley Abravanel April 15 2026, Published 3:29 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Amid plummeting poll numbers and humiliating political losses, Vice President J.D. Vance has found a supporter in podcaster Joe Rogan, who has been increasingly critical of President Donald Trump. "He’s great. Thank God for that guy. He’s so good at dismantling those dopey people ... she was like, 'This is a country built on immigrants.' He’s like, 'Yes, that doesn’t mean that 240 years later we have to have the dumbest immigration policy possible,’” Rogan said of the veep on his eponymous podcast on Tuesday, April 14. The defense of Vance comes as the two have publicly clashed over Rogan's criticisms of the Trump administration's policies and the MAGA movement.

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Joe Rogan on JD Vance: "He’s great. Thank God for that guy. He’s so good at dismantling those dopey people ... she was like, 'This is a country built on immigrants.' He’s like, 'Yes, that doesn’t mean that 240 years later we have to have the dumbest immigration policy possible.'" pic.twitter.com/gSkjSqMSPk — Bitcoin Teddy (@Bitcoin_Teddy) April 14, 2026 Source: @Bitcoin_Teddy/X Joe Rogan praised J.D. Vance.

In March, Rogan criticized the MAGA movement, calling some of its followers "unintelligent people" and "f------ dorks.” Vance responded on "The Benny Show," laughing off the insult while defending supporters. He stated, "We love our dorks... We love anybody who wants to save the country," while claiming the far left has more "dorks.” Rogan has expressed feelings of betrayal over the administration's military actions toward Iran and Gaza, arguing they contradict Trump's campaign promise of "no more wars.”

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Source: mega Joe Rogan has been critical of Donald Trump.

Vance has defended these policies at events like Tuesday’s sparsely attended Turning Point USA event in Athens, Ga., acknowledging that some voters "do not love" the administration's Middle East stance but urging them to stay engaged rather than abandoning the movement. Rogan has voiced concerns about "authoritarianism" in the administration's deportation tactics, specifically regarding legal immigrants or those with long-standing ties to their communities. Vance has continued to defend the necessity of these deportations as part of the administration's border record.

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Source: The Joe Rogan Experience/YouTube J.D. Vance's net approval rating has plummeted by 21 points since his inauguration, according to Harry Enten.

Vance appeared on the "Joe Rogan Experience" in October 2024 for a nearly four-hour interview. During that appearance, Rogan largely supported Vance's critiques of the Biden-Harris administration regarding censorship, "religious tyranny" and the handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story. Rogan’s praise of Vance comes as his popularity has reached a historic low, dropping significantly since he took office in January 2025. Analysts describe his current standing as the worst for any modern vice president at this stage of their tenure. According to recent CNN data analysis by Harry Enten, Vance's net approval rating has plummeted by 21 points since his inauguration.

Source: mega J.D. Vance hinted at running for president in 2028.