Politics Donald Trump's Advisers Reveal Who First Showed President Wild Jesus Meme Before He Posted It on Truth Social: Report Source: MEGA Donald Trump's director of Federal Housing Finance Agency may have been the source of the 'blasphemous' Jesus meme. Lesley Abravanel April 16 2026, Published 4:13 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Bill Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, is allegedly the person who first brought a controversial AI-generated "Jesus" meme to President Donald Trump's attention. Pulte reportedly showed Trump the image during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago in South Florida over a weekend in mid-April. Advisors close to the president stated that when Pulte presented the image, "Everyone thought it was a joke.” Shortly after, Trump shared the image — which depicted him as a Christ-like healer — on Truth Social, leading to significant backlash from religious leaders and political figures.

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Source: @realdonaldjtrump/truthsocial; MEGA After deleting the post amid the outcry, Trump claimed he had misunderstood the image.

After deleting the post amid the outcry, Trump claimed he had misunderstood the image, believing it depicted him as a Red Cross doctor rather than a messianic figure. Pulte has been characterized as an "agent of chaos" by outlets such as The Financial Times for his combative role in the administration and his history of aggressive public feuds. Pulte has used private mortgage records to launch criminal referrals against prominent Democrats. He has accused New York Attorney General Letitia James, Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), and recently resigned former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) of mortgage fraud. Swalwell responded by filing a lawsuit alleging Pulte abused his authority and violated the Privacy Act.

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Source: MEGA Bill Pulte reportedly showed the image to the president.

While Axios reported that Pulte was the source of the image, some other advisors have disputed that claim, according to The Independent. The AP reported that, before joining the Trump administration, Pulte was “practicing on his own family,” with whom he was feuding over his late grandfather’s property business, PulteGroup. Pulte accused his grandfather’s widow of insider trading, trashed his aunt online as a “phony Catholic” and called a step-aunt “a fat slob,” “weirdo” and “grifter.”

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Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube The post was called out by many critics.

Meanwhile, the president continues to face serious fallout from that meme. Religious leaders across the spectrum, including conservative evangelicals and Catholics, condemned the post as "blasphemous" and "outrageous.” Some allies expressed concern that the post could alienate Christian voters. Even Speaker Mike Johnson, a devout Trump defender, reportedly advised Trump to delete the image, noting it was not being "received in the same way he intended.” Typically staunch supporters, including conservative media figures like podcaster Megyn Kelly and athlete-turned-MAGA-influencer Riley Gaines, criticized the imagery as inappropriate and lacking humility.

Source: MEGA Some extreme fringe reactions even began questioning if Trump's behavior displayed an Antichrist spirit.