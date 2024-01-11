Donald Trump Pulls White House Visitor Logs, Accuses Letitia James of Plotting With President Joe Biden to 'Illegally' Prosecute Him in Civil Fraud Trial
Donald Trump accused New York Attorney General Letitia James of colluding with President Joe Biden to "illegally" prosecute him in his ongoing civil fraud trial.
On Thursday, January 11, the 77-year-old took to his Truth Social platform with screenshots of White House logs that showed three different times James had visited the White House.
"Radical Marxist New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) visited the Biden White House three times between April 2022 and August 2023, according to White House visitor logs," he wrote next to the screenshots.
"The purpose of the visit was to illegally coordinate the prosecution of your favorite President, me!" he said. "This is the Greatest Witch Hunt of all time, but we will win and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
As OK! previously reported, James sued Trump for $250 million in 2022 for business fraud, claiming he'd allegedly misrepresented the net worth of Mar-a-Lago and other assets in financial documents.
The controversial politician repeatedly accused James and Biden of hitting him with the lawsuit in order to negatively affect his campaign for the 2024 presidential election. On early Thursday, outside of the New York courtroom, he called the case "election interference at the highest level" coordinated with "the White House and Joe Biden."
- Donald Trump Demands His Fraud Case Be Dismissed on Day 2 of New York Trial
- Donald Trump Rants Forbes Is 'Working With' Letitia James After Failing to Make Top 400 Wealthiest People List
- Donald Trump Rants He Has 'No Rights' Ahead of Closing Arguments of New York Civil Fraud Trial: 'Nobody Thinks It's Constitutional'
"It is indeed a terrible witch hunt," Trump told the crowd of reporters. "As you know, I want to speak, I want to make this summation. At this moment, the judge is not letting me make this summation because I’ll bring up things that he doesn’t want to hear. And it’s a very unfair trial, nobody’s seen anything like this."
"We have a situation where a statute was used that doesn’t give me a jury," he continued. "I really have no rights, and it’s sad. And nobody, nobody thinks it’s constitutional people. Legal scholars are writing about it like it’s something they’ve never seen before. So it’s interference, it’s political interference, and it’s something that shouldn’t be allowed."
He ranted the case was "very unfair" and the trial was "very bad for New York state."
"Companies are fleeing, people are fleeing, the streets are crime-ridden. And Letitia James, that’s all she thinks about is ‘Get Trump,'" he argued. "She’s been dreaming about it for years. And it’s, you know, it’s not the way the state should be run, because it’s a state that’s been in big trouble."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Aside from his civil fraud trial, Trump is also facing 91 felony charges across four indictments. He is the first current or former POTUS to ever be criminally charged.