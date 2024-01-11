Donald Trump Pulls White House Visitor Logs, Accuses Letitia James of Plotting With President Joe Biden to 'Illegally' Prosecute Him in Civil Fraud Trial

"It is indeed a terrible witch hunt," Trump told the crowd of reporters. "As you know, I want to speak, I want to make this summation. At this moment, the judge is not letting me make this summation because I’ll bring up things that he doesn’t want to hear. And it’s a very unfair trial, nobody’s seen anything like this."

"We have a situation where a statute was used that doesn’t give me a jury," he continued. "I really have no rights, and it’s sad. And nobody, nobody thinks it’s constitutional people. Legal scholars are writing about it like it’s something they’ve never seen before. So it’s interference, it’s political interference, and it’s something that shouldn’t be allowed."