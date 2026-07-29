Donald Trump's Ex-Ally Alex Jones Calls for President's Immediate Impeachment: 'We Are Facing Tyranny'
July 29 2026, Published 4:57 p.m. ET
Right-wing conspiracy theorist and former InfoWars host Alex Jones publicly called for President Donald Trump's immediate impeachment and removal via the 25th Amendment.
Jones cited the administration's aggressive military actions toward Iran and the support of a trillion-dollar National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) as unconstitutional, declaring, "We are facing tyranny!”
“And so I’m calling for it right now: 25th Amendment, impeachment, whatever needs to happen to get this front and center, to get control of our country,” he said.
'This Is a Disaster'
Jones’ sharp turn against the president he once championed occurred during a livestream in which he claimed that a large-scale U.S. ground war in Iran is a fait accompli and alleged that the administration is preparing a military draft to sustain it.
“And if you think it’s crazy now, imagine what’s coming with this. They want us in a total war so they can censor and take our freedoms, nationalize everything, and push us aside with AI — total liability, immunity, and protection. This is a disaster. We are facing tyranny, but the public’s awakening. We’ve got to come together and transcend left and right, and we have to say no to an expanded war that will definitely destroy the economy and kill a bunch of our troops. They’re preparing a massive ground invasion. It’s all confirmed. This is going down right now,” he said.
He aggressively targeted the pending NDAA, arguing that Congress must block the trillion-dollar-plus package to stop the war machine and labeling Trump's backing of the bill an impeachable offense.
'This Is Absolutely Out of Control'
Declaring "this is absolutely out of control," Jones urged Congress to use whatever tools necessary — be it impeachment or the 25th Amendment — to wrest back control of the country.
“It’s impeachable alone that the president’s supporting the NDAA. I agree with Tucker Carlson and all of the people who voted against this — the mergers of the foreign military. It actually says it in Section 219, clear as day. Need to be Nuremberg-style trials. I mean, this is unbelievable,” he said.
“I’ll tell listeners we’re live right now — share the live feed. We’re gonna cut all this up. You know: breaking, Alex Jones calls for impeachment of President Trump for attempting to re-implement the national draft and launch a total ground invasion of Iran. Americans, left and right, must come together now and demand Congress invoke the war powers and end this war now,” he concluded.
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This represents one of the most severe public rifts between Trump and his long-time populist allies.
The backlash stems from escalating U.S.-Iran hostilities, which recently included an attempted Iranian ballistic missile surprise attack on U.S. forces after a brief pause in American airstrikes shattered.
Jones is not alone on the right in expressing panic about the war's trajectory.
Other conservative commentators and figures, including Carlson and Candace Owens, who previously championed Trump's "America First" non-interventionist stance, have joined in criticizing the potential for an "extinction-level event" or a prolonged World War III in the Middle East.
Conversely, some staunch Trump loyalists have fiercely condemned Jones’ statements, labeling his call for impeachment as an incredible act of disloyalty.