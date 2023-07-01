What Did He Say? Donald Trump's Most Outrageous Comments Since Leaving the White House

Following his formal arrest, Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, June 28, to point the finger at Democrats and current President Joe Biden for his endless legal issues. "Please remember that the only reason I was indicted (ELECTION INTERFERENCE) is because the Democrats don’t want to run against me," he wrote on the right-wing platform.

"I am beating Crooked Joe Biden in virtually every poll, and easily beat him in the last election, but the election was RIGGED. In 2016 it was the same thing, spewed from the mouths of the same failed pundits and losers," he ranted. "They said I couldn’t beat Hillary [Clinton] — How did that work out???"