What Did He Say? Donald Trump's Most Outrageous Comments Since Leaving the White House
Donald Trump is a man of many words — and nearly all of them are shocking!
Since leaving the White House, the former president has continued to stun the nation with his wildly bold statements, especially after his recent criminal indictment for storing confidential documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Following his formal arrest, Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, June 28, to point the finger at Democrats and current President Joe Biden for his endless legal issues. "Please remember that the only reason I was indicted (ELECTION INTERFERENCE) is because the Democrats don’t want to run against me," he wrote on the right-wing platform.
"I am beating Crooked Joe Biden in virtually every poll, and easily beat him in the last election, but the election was RIGGED. In 2016 it was the same thing, spewed from the mouths of the same failed pundits and losers," he ranted. "They said I couldn’t beat Hillary [Clinton] — How did that work out???"
Prior to his official arrest, the businessman made an CNN Town Hall appearance where he called the United States under the current administration "a third world country." He also stayed true to his belief that the 2020 election was rigged.
"It's a shame what happened," Trump said about the outcome of the campaign. "It's a very sad thing for our country. Our country has gone to h***. If you take a look at our borders, our military has been bad, you look at what's happened to inflation. It's destroying our country. In many ways we've become a third world country."
In another apparent attempt to shift the blame for his alleged criminal activity, Trump went on to claim that Hunter Biden's recent plea deal was all part of a plan to ruin him.
"A 'sweetheart' deal for Hunter (and Joe [Biden]), as they continue their quest to 'get' Trump, Joe's political opponent," he complained on his preferred social media platform, before declaring once again, "We are now a third world country!"