The Donald Claims Hunter's Plea Deal Is Part of a Biden Family Conspiracy to 'Get Trump'

Alongside referring to Hunter's reported plea deal as a "traffic ticket" that supposedly made President Biden look "all cleaned up" and "ready to go into the 2024 presidential election," Trump accused the Department of Justice of being "crooked" and attempting to "hit" him "from all sides."

As OK! previously reported, Hunter's lawyer released a statement this week acknowledging that his client intended to "take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments" as well as a "firearm charge."

"I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life," the statement continued. "He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward."