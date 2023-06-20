The Donald Claims Hunter's Plea Deal Is Part of a Biden Family Conspiracy to 'Get Trump'
Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, June 20, to rant that here may be more to Hunter Biden's plea deal than meets the eye.
The controversial politician, who was recently arraigned on 37 counts in connection to his alleged mishandling of classified documents, claimed the Biden family is part of a conspiracy set on ruining him.
"A 'sweetheart' deal for Hunter (and Joe [Biden]), as they continue their quest to 'get' Trump, Joe's political opponent," the 76-year-old wrote in all caps on Tuesday. "We are now a third world country!"
Earlier in the day, he also shared a message with his supporters accusing the Biden Administration of being involved in a "massive coverup" and "full scale election interference 'scam' the likes of which has never been seen in our country before."
Alongside referring to Hunter's reported plea deal as a "traffic ticket" that supposedly made President Biden look "all cleaned up" and "ready to go into the 2024 presidential election," Trump accused the Department of Justice of being "crooked" and attempting to "hit" him "from all sides."
As OK! previously reported, Hunter's lawyer released a statement this week acknowledging that his client intended to "take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments" as well as a "firearm charge."
"I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life," the statement continued. "He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward."
This comes one week after the embattled former POTUS was arraigned on 37 counts including willful retention of classified information, withholding a record, conspiracy, false statements and obstruction following an August 2022 raid on Mar-a-Lago in which boxes containing classified documents were confiscated.
Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations and pleaded "not guilty" to all charges, instead, pointing the finger at the justice system and the Biden Administration.
"Nothing about the witch hunt cases being brought against President Trump have anything to do with legal merit, only where the case could be tried by unfair courts and maximum publicity," he raged on Monday, June 19. "Election interference!"