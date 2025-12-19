or
Donald Trump's Ex-Wife Marla Maples Allegedly Warned Teen's Mother to Keep Her Daughter Away From the Businessman

Source: mega

The former beauty pageant contestant was married to the president in the '90s.

Dec. 19 2025, Published 5:09 p.m. ET

Marla Maples reportedly alerted a teen girl's mother to keep her daughter away from her then-husband, President Donald Trump.

A New York Times report examining Trump’s relationship with the late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein recounts an incident in which the mother of a 14-year-old model was invited to a party at Epstein’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

Sandra Coleman alleged her daughter Tina Davis, who was signed to Ford Models at the time, was told to "dress s---" for the party in late 1994, revealing she was one of eight or nine "really young" models scouted to attend.

Marla Maples Told the Mother to 'Protect' Her Daughter

image of Marla Maples is said to have told a mother to keep her daughter away from Donald Trump.
Source: mega

Marla Maples is said to have told a mother to keep her daughter away from Donald Trump.

According to Coleman, she and Davis bumped into Maples in the bathroom at one point in the evening, where the former beauty pageant contestant warned her about Trump and his friends.

"Whatever you do, do not let her around any of these men, and especially my husband," Maples allegedly said. "Protect her."

Maples is said to have taken Coleman’s hands and looked her in the eye as she uttered the cautionary message.

image of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein can be seen mingling at a 1992 party.
Source: MS NOW/Youtube

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein can be seen mingling at a 1992 party.

Coleman also told the outlet of the other girls at the party, "Some of them could have been in training bras."

She added that the teenagers were repeatedly offered champagne and approached by middle-aged men throughout the night.

Marla Maples Denies the Story

image of Marla Maples denied warning the woman.
Source: mega

Marla Maples denied warning the woman.

Maples, now 62, has since denied the woman's account.

"I would always protect young women in any way I could, but I am sure I didn’t specifically say that about my daughter’s father," she said.

Trump and Maples married in 1993, two months after welcoming their daughter, Tiffany. The ex-couple had a public affair while the former real estate mogul was still married to his late first wife, Ivana.

Epstein attended the pair's wedding.

image of Donald Trump married Marla Maples in 1993 after their daughter, Tiffany, was born.
Source: @tiffanytrump/instagram

Donald Trump married Marla Maples in 1993 after their daughter, Tiffany, was born.

As OK! previously reported, the president's niece Mary Trump revealed in a November interview that she recently learned Jeffrey was at the wedding, where she also was in attendance.

"I never met him, thankfully," Mary said. "But I have had the great misfortune of being in the same room with Jeffrey Epstein...which is alarming enough."

image of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein partied together in the '90s.
Source: mega

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein partied together.

The president, 79, has repeatedly denied any involvement with the pedophile, despite appearing in photos from his estate that were released earlier this month.

Donald was also named in leaked emails related to the felon last month. In one message, the disgraced financier — who committed suicide in prison in 2019 — claimed the POTUS "knew about the girls," though it's unclear who they were talking about.

The files related to the s-- trafficking scandal were released on Friday, December 19.

