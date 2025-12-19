Politics Donald Trump's Ex-Wife Marla Maples Allegedly Warned Teen's Mother to Keep Her Daughter Away From the Businessman Source: mega The former beauty pageant contestant was married to the president in the '90s. Allie Fasanella Dec. 19 2025, Published 5:09 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Marla Maples reportedly alerted a teen girl's mother to keep her daughter away from her then-husband, President Donald Trump. A New York Times report examining Trump’s relationship with the late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein recounts an incident in which the mother of a 14-year-old model was invited to a party at Epstein’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. Sandra Coleman alleged her daughter Tina Davis, who was signed to Ford Models at the time, was told to "dress s---" for the party in late 1994, revealing she was one of eight or nine "really young" models scouted to attend.

Article continues below advertisement

Marla Maples Told the Mother to 'Protect' Her Daughter

Source: mega Marla Maples is said to have told a mother to keep her daughter away from Donald Trump.

According to Coleman, she and Davis bumped into Maples in the bathroom at one point in the evening, where the former beauty pageant contestant warned her about Trump and his friends. "Whatever you do, do not let her around any of these men, and especially my husband," Maples allegedly said. "Protect her." Maples is said to have taken Coleman’s hands and looked her in the eye as she uttered the cautionary message.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MS NOW/Youtube Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein can be seen mingling at a 1992 party.

Coleman also told the outlet of the other girls at the party, "Some of them could have been in training bras." She added that the teenagers were repeatedly offered champagne and approached by middle-aged men throughout the night.

Article continues below advertisement

Marla Maples Denies the Story

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega Marla Maples denied warning the woman.

Maples, now 62, has since denied the woman's account. "I would always protect young women in any way I could, but I am sure I didn’t specifically say that about my daughter’s father," she said. Trump and Maples married in 1993, two months after welcoming their daughter, Tiffany. The ex-couple had a public affair while the former real estate mogul was still married to his late first wife, Ivana. Epstein attended the pair's wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @tiffanytrump/instagram Donald Trump married Marla Maples in 1993 after their daughter, Tiffany, was born.

As OK! previously reported, the president's niece Mary Trump revealed in a November interview that she recently learned Jeffrey was at the wedding, where she also was in attendance. "I never met him, thankfully," Mary said. "But I have had the great misfortune of being in the same room with Jeffrey Epstein...which is alarming enough."

Article continues below advertisement