'Keep the John Boltons of the World Out': Donald Trump's Eldest Sons Don Jr. and Eric Vet Prospective Hires for Transition Team
Former President Donald Trump's two eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, are in charge of vetting their father's potential transition team to weed out all of the "old school" republicans like Liz Cheney and John Bolton.
According to a recent report, close allies and Trump campaign aides claim the two sons would focus on vetting possible picks for a second administration based on ideology and loyalty to the ex-president.
One person close to Don Jr. said his goal was to “keep the John Boltons of the world outside a second Trump administration.”
The former first son has previously proclaimed that the new GOP is the "Make America Great Again" movement, claiming non-MAGA Republicans were a “dying breed.”
Last November, top Trump aides Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita released a statement that read, "Any personnel lists, policy agendas, or government plans published anywhere are merely suggestions. Policy recommendations from external allies are just that — recommendations."
Don Jr. recently told the outlets that he plans to be "very active" in the transition, and name-dropped former director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe and former White House aide Cliff Sims as potential role-fillers in the administration.
- Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani Named as Unindicted Co-Conspirators in Michigan 2020 Election Fraud Case
- Mitt Romney Doesn’t Believe Donald Trump Paid $130,000 to Stormy Daniels 'Not to Have S--'
- Donald Trump's Secret Service Figuring Out How to Protect Ex-Prez If He Goes to Jail After Hush Money Trial: Report
This isn't the first time that the former president has deployed family members to key positions to ensure loyalty throughout the GOP.
Recently, Eric's wife, Lara Trump, made headlines after being appointed co-chair of the RNC after Ronna McDaniel stepped down from her position to pursue a role in TV journalism.
Lara's recent appointment has led to some fiery discourse within the Republican party, with some party members calling out "blatant nepotism" and pointing out how "unqualified she is for the position."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
During Don Sr.'s first term as president, he had his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, as hired as full-time presidential advisors.
Ivanka herself confirmed she had no interest in being involved with her controversial dad's career in politics after he announced he would be running in the 2024 election.
"I love my father very much," she said in a statement back in March. "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."
Axios provided quotes and sources included in this story.