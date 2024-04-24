'Keep the John Boltons of the World Out': Donald Trump's Eldest Sons Don Jr. and Eric Vet Prospective Hires for Transition Team

According to a recent report, close allies and Trump campaign aides claim the two sons would focus on vetting possible picks for a second administration based on ideology and loyalty to the ex-president.

One person close to Don Jr. said his goal was to “keep the John Boltons of the world outside a second Trump administration.”

The former first son has previously proclaimed that the new GOP is the "Make America Great Again" movement, claiming non-MAGA Republicans were a “dying breed.”