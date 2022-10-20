Dorinda Medley Reacts To 'RHONY' Reboot Cast Announcement : 'It Was A Beautiful Thing'

"I think it's such a beautiful thing to watch these girls from all different areas of New York, they are a very diverse group," the Bluestone Manor Bourbon founder says. "That's what was so beautiful when they walked on stage."

"It will be interesting to see how they navigate New York as mothers and as business women," she continues. "You have to remember, we are in our 50's, so the world that we navigated was a very different world. Women today have financial power, they have children, they have devices!"