OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Dorinda Medley
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Dorinda Medley Reacts To 'RHONY' Reboot Cast Announcement : 'It Was A Beautiful Thing'

dorinda medley reacts rhony reboot cast announcement pp
Source: Dorinda Medley prepares for Halloween with her Amazon Echo Show 15 and Ring Video Doorbell, at Blue Stone Manor.
By:

Oct. 20 2022, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

There is no better place to visit during the fall than Blue Stone Manor — and Dorinda Medley sure knows how to make it nice! The Real Housewives of New York City alum spoke exclusively with OK! on Wednesday, October 19, about how Amazon has been helping her deck out her iconic estate for Halloween, her experience at BravoCon 2022 and her reaction to the network announcing the cast of the RHONY reboot.

Article continues below advertisement
dorinda medley reacts rhony reboot cast announcement
Source: Dorinda Medley prepares for Halloween with her Amazon Echo Show 15 and Ring Video Doorbell, at Blue Stone Manor.

"I am really excited for them," Medley says of new Housewives stars Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, Ubah Hassan, and Lizzy Savetsky. "It's been a long time coming. We've all been on pins and needles asking 'What, when, where, how, who? Who will be announced first?"

'RHONY' ALUM DORINDA MEDLEY REVEALS 'ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP' SEASON 2 IS 'JUST A BOMBSHELL'

Article continues below advertisement

"I think it's such a beautiful thing to watch these girls from all different areas of New York, they are a very diverse group," the Bluestone Manor Bourbon founder says. "That's what was so beautiful when they walked on stage."

"It will be interesting to see how they navigate New York as mothers and as business women," she continues. "You have to remember, we are in our 50's, so the world that we navigated was a very different world. Women today have financial power, they have children, they have devices!"

rhony
Source: bravo
Article continues below advertisement

The announcement came at the end of a wild weekend at BravoCon in New York City, which Medley says was a "crazy" experience. "They did a great job," Medley explains of the event. "But I don't think any of us expected the kind of frenzy there was."

COUNTESS LUANN DE LESSEPS 'DID NOT SEE' THE DOUBLE 'RHONY' SHOW NEWS COMING, REVEALS SHE WANTS TO SEE JILL ZARIN, KELLY BENSIMON & DORINDA MEDLEY RETURN

dorinda medley reacts rhony reboot cast announcement
Source: Dorinda Medley prepares for Halloween with her Amazon Echo Show 15 and Ring Video Doorbell, at Blue Stone Manor.
Article continues below advertisement

Now settled back at her Great Barrington, Mass., residence, the Bravo star — who's known for hosting the most fabulous stays — is spending time decking out her home for Halloween with the help from Amazon and Ring.

"I think that's why I'm such a good fit as a partner because all my stuff comes from Amazon. I love anything interactive and anything themed. Anything that brings people together," she shares.

Source: OK!

"I've been decorating this place for years and that's why I'm always so happy when I have these kind of partnerships," the blonde beauty notes. "It shows that I'm appreciated."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.