Dorit Kemsley Reveals the 'Manipulative Text' Kyle Richards Sent Before 'RHOBH' Reunion: 'So Calculated'

“There’s stuff with Kyle and I that’s going on and it hurts and bothers me the most,” Dorit told Erika Jayne in a teaser shared on Friday, February 23. “I haven’t heard from her in a couple of months."

"Then, she sends me a text yesterday, basically trying to silence me," she added. "It was so manipulative, it was so calculated.”

Richards' marital issues with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, became a focal point of the Bravo show, and Kemsley's comments about her costar became a source of tension for the duo.