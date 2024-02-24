Dorit Kemsley Reveals the 'Manipulative Text' Kyle Richards Sent Before 'RHOBH' Reunion: 'So Calculated'
Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley were once close friends outside of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but the Season 13 reunion trailer revealed the two women had a tiff before filming the tense conversation. Although the episode hasn't aired, Kemsley decided to share the private message Richards sent her before taping the anticipated special.
“There’s stuff with Kyle and I that’s going on and it hurts and bothers me the most,” Dorit told Erika Jayne in a teaser shared on Friday, February 23. “I haven’t heard from her in a couple of months."
"Then, she sends me a text yesterday, basically trying to silence me," she added. "It was so manipulative, it was so calculated.”
Richards' marital issues with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, became a focal point of the Bravo show, and Kemsley's comments about her costar became a source of tension for the duo.
“Of course, some interview comments hurt my feelings and created more issues for me but I am used to that and could get past it in time,” Richards penned.
Over the years, the child star's family problems have been documented on the franchise, and Richards admitted that the program impacted her personal connections.
"They don’t even know we are going through a hard time so I don’t see the need to bring it up there,” Kyle noted in reference to her cast mates being unaware of her separation. “I should have said something sooner but I honestly haven’t been strong enough. But relationships and YOU are more important to me than RHOBH, and I don’t feel like ‘bringing it’ for the [sic] at our expense."
OK! previously reported Richards explained the reason for her marital woes during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which aired on Wednesday, February 21.
"There were things that happened that made me lose my trust and I wasn’t able to recover from," Richards said in a confessional. "There’s a big chance that we’re not going to end up together."
On the unscripted series, the socialite shared that the real estate broker's career became a top priority while she grieved the loss of her childhood best friend, Lorene Shea.
"When I told him that we are in trouble and I need you to work through this with me, I needed to feel like I was a priority and we were a priority," the former boutique owner stated. "If there’s no effort made or put into us, we’re not going to end up together. We’ll never survive this."
"Moe can't be here because he had to go out of town for business," she said on RHOBH. "Had this been a few years ago, I would have really relied on him on a night like tonight."
Richards' text were shared by Bravo.