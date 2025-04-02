Doug Emhoff Warns 'Democracy Is Under Attack' as His Law Firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher Bows to Donald Trump's Demands
Willkie Farr & Gallagher, the law firm that counts Doug Emhoff, former Second Gentleman and husband of ex-Vice President Kamala Harris, amongst its employees, has reportedly yielded to President Donald Trump's demands.
This decision marks Willkie Farr as the latest prominent law firm to bow down to the pressures exerted by the Trump administration.
While some firms, like Paul Weiss and Skadden Arps, immediately complied with Trump's commands, offering substantial pro bono legal services in a bid to meet the president's expectations, others chose to resist.
Perkins Coie, Jenner & Block LLP and WilmerHale are among the firms that actively challenged Trump's executive orders, emphasizing how these rulings infringed upon fundamental constitutional rights.
Despite his affiliation with the firm, Emhoff disagreed with Willkie Farr's decision to acquiesce to Trump's terms.
CNN's Jeff Zeleny corroborated Emhoff's stance, emphasizing his dissent toward the leadership of Willkie Farr in cutting a deal with Trump.
He tweeted: "I'm told former second gentleman Doug Emhoff told leaders at his law firm, Willkie Farr & Gallagher, that he disagreed with their decision to cut a deal with President Trump. He addressed it during an event at Georgetown, saying, 'The rule of law is under attack. Democracy is under attack. And so, all of us lawyers need to do what we can to push back on that.'"
News of Willkie Farr becoming Trump's next target broke on Tuesday, March 1, with specifics surfacing regarding the catalysts that fueled Trump's ire.
The president's discontentment stemmed not only from Emhoff's association with the firm but also from other attorneys' involvement in high-profile cases, including representing individuals who had engaged in legal battles against Trump allies.
Trump never issued an executive order against Willkie Farr as the firm preemptively met his demands. However, through a statement he shared on Truth Social, the commander-in-chief highlighted Willkie Farr's commitment to offering at least $100 million in pro bono legal services across various domains that both Trump and the firm supported, such as assisting veterans and public servants, maintaining justice system integrity and combating antisemitism.
"Willkie's pro bono Committee will ensure that new pro bono matters are consistent with these objectives, and that pro bono activities represent the full political spectrum, including Conservative ideals," the GOP leader shared to his 9.3 million followers.
The White House also released a statement and claimed, "Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP proactively reached out to President Trump and his Administration, offering their decisive commitment to ending the Weaponization of the Justice System and the Legal Profession. The President is delivering on his promises of eradicating Partisan Lawfare in America, and restoring Liberty and Justice FOR ALL."