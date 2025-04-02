Doug Emhoff Warns 'Democracy Is Under Attack' as His Law Firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher Bows to Donald Trump's Demands

Despite his affiliation with the firm, Emhoff disagreed with Willkie Farr's decision to acquiesce to Trump's terms.

CNN's Jeff Zeleny corroborated Emhoff's stance, emphasizing his dissent toward the leadership of Willkie Farr in cutting a deal with Trump.

He tweeted: "I'm told former second gentleman Doug Emhoff told leaders at his law firm, Willkie Farr & Gallagher, that he disagreed with their decision to cut a deal with President Trump. He addressed it during an event at Georgetown, saying, 'The rule of law is under attack. Democracy is under attack. And so, all of us lawyers need to do what we can to push back on that.'"