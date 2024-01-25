'He's Deteriorating Under Pressure': Donald Trump Is 'Neither Stable Nor a Genius,' George Conway Declares
George Conway believes Donald Trump isn't all there, especially amid his legal woes.
Willie Geist asked Conway if Trump, 77, was fearful of Nikki Haley even though he beat her in the New Hampshire primary on January 23, he said he "absolutely is."
“And this is part and parcel of what I’d like to talk about is his pathological narcissism and his sociopathy. People like Donald Trump know that they are not what they pretend to be," he explained.
“He talks about being a stable genius because he knows he is neither stable nor a genius, and he’s been doing that for years,” he continued. “And he knows deep down that he’s deteriorating under the pressure of the legal cases and as a result of his advanced age.”
Conway then applauded Haley, who is also running for president, as she didn't back down and drop out of the race.
“And kudos to Nikki Haley for finally going after him in the way that he needs to go after him, the way that people need to go after him, including the Biden campaign in the fall,” he said. “You need to needle him. It’s not the campaign has to be much as much a psychological operation against Donald Trump’s empty brain as it must be, attempt an attempt to persuade voters because the two go hand in hand.”
“You poke Trump, and you make him behave crazily, crazily, and then you point out the crazy, and then you point that out to the voters,” he added. “And it’s a cycle. And it’s it’s really important that she keeps doing this. I don’t think it’s going to end. I think she’s done it a little bit too late. But I think it’s important that she do it.”
As OK! previously reported, Haley made fun of Trump and pointed out that he is unfit for office after he confused her with Nancy Pelosi. "Are we really gonna go into a situation where we have wars around the world and we're trying to prevent war, and we're gonna have someone who we can or can't be sure that they're gonna get confused?" she said.
"Do we really want to go into an election with two fellas that are gonna be president in their 80s? And that's not ageism that I'm saying here — we see that [Joe] Biden has changed so much over two years," she added. "When you're dealing with the pressures of a presidency, we can't have someone else that we question whether they're mentally fit to do this."
