'He's Deteriorating Under Pressure': Donald Trump Is 'Neither Stable Nor a Genius,' George Conway Declares

Conway then applauded Haley, who is also running for president, as she didn't back down and drop out of the race.

“And kudos to Nikki Haley for finally going after him in the way that he needs to go after him, the way that people need to go after him, including the Biden campaign in the fall,” he said. “You need to needle him. It’s not the campaign has to be much as much a psychological operation against Donald Trump’s empty brain as it must be, attempt an attempt to persuade voters because the two go hand in hand.”

“You poke Trump, and you make him behave crazily, crazily, and then you point out the crazy, and then you point that out to the voters,” he added. “And it’s a cycle. And it’s it’s really important that she keeps doing this. I don’t think it’s going to end. I think she’s done it a little bit too late. But I think it’s important that she do it.”