Dr. Phil Believes Axed 'Bachelor' Host Chris Harrison Was Treated 'Unfairly': 'He Deserves a Second Chance'

"I believe that it was my honor to invite Chris Harrison and his wife on Merit Street Media, and the reception that we've gotten by bringing him back on to television and putting him on Merit Street Media has been unbelievably overwhelming," he noted.

Harrison is excited for his April 2 debut and expressed his gratitude for McGraw in a recent interview.

"Call it divine intervention, karma, kismet, whatever it is, the fact that Dr. Phil created this network in my own backyard here in Dallas, it means the world to me to, not only be returning to television, but to be doing it here in a hometown crowd," he shared.