Chris Harrison 'Enjoying the Nosedive' of 'The Bachelor' Franchise as Low Ratings Threaten the Dating Show's Fate

Per insiders, Harrison is "enjoying the nosedive" as the network contemplates what to do with the once-great franchise that is now only pulling in average 1.9 million viewers per week.

"A lot of folks are saying it's time to cancel the show, but Jesse's insisting he can turn things around," an insider explained of the tricky situation. "He wants to give the shows a makeover and change the perception the franchise is a sweatshop that takes people in and spits them out."