Chris Harrison 'Enjoying the Nosedive' of 'The Bachelor' Franchise as Low Ratings Threaten the Dating Show's Fate
Chris Harrison may be feeling vindicated by The Bachelor franchise's current ratings.
According to RadarOnline, the reality show's longtime host — who was let go in 2021 for racial insensitivity — has allegedly taken pleasure in watching the viewership for the series plummet after football star-turned-host Jesse Palmer replaced him.
Per insiders, Harrison is "enjoying the nosedive" as the network contemplates what to do with the once-great franchise that is now only pulling in average 1.9 million viewers per week.
"A lot of folks are saying it's time to cancel the show, but Jesse's insisting he can turn things around," an insider explained of the tricky situation. "He wants to give the shows a makeover and change the perception the franchise is a sweatshop that takes people in and spits them out."
"There's no denying that the franchise is dying on the vine," the source continued. "But Jesse is taking the lead and telling everyone to stay the course because there's still time to turn this thing around."
During a recent episode of his podcast, "The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever," Harrison boasted about the fall of The Bachelor, emphasizing that the "ratings are down 50 to 60 percent" since he left the show.
- Chris Harrison Ghosted Friend Kaitlyn Bristowe After She Took 'The Bachelorette' Hosting Gig
- 'Bachelorette' Star Rachel Lindsay Finds Chris Harrison's Podcast Rather Distasteful: 'It Wasn't For Me'
- Chris Harrison Encourages Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes To ‘Fight The Good Fight’ For Looming 'GMA' Roles: 'This Is Personal'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The 52-year-old also lamented about how deeply his departure affected his career and his self-esteem. "I was heartbroken. I was gutted," he explained during a January podcast episode. "I was embarrassed. I was mad at myself. I was disappointed in myself. The last thing in the world I ever wanted to do was be an agent of anything negative — whether it had to do with race or anything."
"I lost 20 pounds. I didn't sleep. I didn't eat," he revealed of his well-being at the time. "It was just one gut punch after the other, and mentally and physically, I deteriorated pretty bad."
The National Enquirer spoke with a source close to the show.