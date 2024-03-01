Dr. Phil McGraw Wants People to Extend 'Grace' to Wendy Williams Following Her Heartbreaking Dementia and Aphasia Diagnosis

"I was on her show a half-dozen times. When she stepped back from it, she contacted me and I talked to her off-camera some. I got to know one thing about her… I found her to be a very nice, very caring, very sincere person. And so I hope the world just extends her some grace at this point," McGraw explained to a reporter while clarifying he hadn't yet seen the entire documentary.

Williams' devoted fans and even her family members who appeared in the film were shocked by the final product that ended up airing on the cable network.

"I didn't see where they were going with things early on," the daytime diva's brother, Tommy Williams, said of the project in a separate interview. "I was on the sidelines saying, ‘Why are they showing this?’ I was pissed."