Bill Nye 'Hopes Somebody Will Reconsider' Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Health Secretary Nomination: 'He's Lost His Way'

Split photo of Bill Nye
Source: MEGA

Bill Nye revealed his opinions on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health Secretary.

By:

Nov. 21 2024, Published 1:55 p.m. ET

Bill Nye weighed in on President-elect Donald Trump's choice to nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as United States Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The former mechanical engineer and science educator who shot to fame with his popular show Bill Nye the Science Guy said that he believed Kennedy Jr. has "lost his way" while speaking to journalists at the Capitol on Wednesday, November 20.

bill nye hopes reconsider robert f kennedy jr health secretary
Source: MEGA

Bill Nye said he hoped somebody would 'reconsider' hiring Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the job.

Nye pushed back against Kennedy Jr.'s controversial beliefs that fluoride should be removed from drinking water, before adding that "his other claims are extraordinary, and I really hope somebody will reconsider his position," seemingly referencing the 70-year-old's frequent references to conspiracy theories.

Over the years, Kennedy Jr. has suggested vaccines could cause autism, Covid-19 may have been made to "target" certain races and that mass shooting may be linked to certain prescription medications.

bill nye hopes reconsider robert f kennedy jr health secretary
Source: MEGA

Bill Nye is a former mechanical engineer and science educator.

Kennedy Jr. recently launched his "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) campaign and railed against the use of seed oils instead of beef fat in fried foods.

"President Trump was cooking McDonald's the other day and giving people French fries," he said in a Fox & Friends interview. "I don't have anything against fast food. I'm against food that has seed oils. When I was a kid, McDonald's was made with tallow fat. That was good for you. Your body needs that. It makes you healthy."

MORE ON:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

rfk jr reporter affair
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launched a 'Make America Healthy Again' campaign.

Despite critics branding Kennedy Jr. a "conspiracy theorist" and claiming that he lacked the appropriate experience to run Health and Human Services, Trump, 78, put full faith in him in his Thursday, November 14, statement as he nominated him for the role.

"For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health," he penned on Truth Social. "The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country."

joe rogan celebrities thanked donald trump endorsement president
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump announced Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s new role on November 14.

"Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!" he concluded.

Politico reported Nye's comments.

