Bill Nye 'Hopes Somebody Will Reconsider' Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Health Secretary Nomination: 'He's Lost His Way'

Despite critics branding Kennedy Jr. a "conspiracy theorist" and claiming that he lacked the appropriate experience to run Health and Human Services, Trump, 78, put full faith in him in his Thursday, November 14, statement as he nominated him for the role.

"For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health," he penned on Truth Social. "The Safety and Health of all Americans is the most important role of any Administration, and HHS will play a big role in helping ensure that everybody will be protected from harmful chemicals, pollutants, pesticides, pharmaceutical products, and food additives that have contributed to the overwhelming Health Crisis in this Country."