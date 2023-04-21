Drake Bell Claims He Found Out About His Wife Filing For Divorce When The Public Did, Says He's 'Clearly Dealing With Mental Health Issues'
Drake Bell's wife recently filed for divorce shortly after he went missing in Florida. However, the star, 36, had no clue it was coming.
"I found out my wife filed for divorce from TMZ...check out my new song," the Drake & Josh alum wrote via Twitter on Friday, April 21.
Prior to the cryptic note, he said, "It truly blows my mind how mean people are on here to people clearly dealing with mental health issues. It's unreal how cruel you all can be."
Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to send love to the singer during this tough time.
One person wrote, "Honestly man…get off social media and focus on your music…the new stuff sounds amazing and it’ll take your mind off everything! You were always cool to me back in the day so I wish you the best of luck with everything," while another added, "It truly is. Social media is a scary place. You have a lot of wonderful fans and people who care about you, that’s what’s important."
A third person added, "Ignore/block mean people, take a break from social media if it's really dragging you down and focus on yourself, your family, and stuff that's really important to you."
As OK! previously reported, Janet Von Schmeling filed the paperwork after almost four years of marriage on April 20.
She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason why she wants to separate from Bell.
Von Schmeling is demanding legal and physical custody of their son, Wyatt, while Bell is requesting visitation rights. She is also seeking spousal support.
Earlier this week, Bell was missing from his son's second birthday party — a few days after he made headlines for reportedly going missing in the Sunshine State.
Florida cops announced they were searching for Bell after he was last seen on Wednesday, April 12, at 9 p.m. in "the area of Mainland High School” in Daytona Beach, Fla.
The next day, authorities confirmed the dad-of-one was found safe and received a “mental health evaluation.”
He later joked about the ordeal, writing, "You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?"