Coincidence? Drake Bell Riles Up Fans By Promoting New Album 'Going Away' After His Disappearance

When the Nickelodeon alum, 36, disappeared last week, it was revealed that right beforehand, he threatened suicide while in an argument with estranged wife Janet Von Schmeling.

Once found by police, he brushed off the ordeal by tweeting, "You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?"

Several days later, he missed their son's 2nd birthday party on Monday, April 17, and fans' concerns were amplified even more when he tweeted on April 18, "Going Away."