Coincidence? Drake Bell Riles Up Fans By Promoting New Album 'Going Away' After His Disappearance
Was it all a prank? Last week, Drake Bell had his inner circle worried, as he was labeled "endangered" when he went missing — but was then found — in Florida.
However, his new music promo made some think everything was just an elaborate setup.
When the Nickelodeon alum, 36, disappeared last week, it was revealed that right beforehand, he threatened suicide while in an argument with estranged wife Janet Von Schmeling.
Once found by police, he brushed off the ordeal by tweeting, "You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?"
Several days later, he missed their son's 2nd birthday party on Monday, April 17, and fans' concerns were amplified even more when he tweeted on April 18, "Going Away."
His Twitter post the following day was also anxiety-inducing, as he was outraged over what appeared to be an outlet sharing photos of him with his child.
"Taking pictures of me with my son? What weirdo takes pics like this then TMZ posts it?" he wrote. "I'm going away I can't take this anymore."
However, just hours later, he shared artwork for an upcoming album titled Going Away.
The singer didn't reveal whether all of the drama was a way of advertising his music, but fans were rightfully confused.
"You had me worried sick last night 🤣🤣 can you please let me know you’re okay at least?" one admirer replied, while another tweeted, "Bruh, this is what you meant by you’re Going Away? 😂😂😅."
The Drake & Josh actor has been going through a rough patch over the past several months due to separating from Von Schmeling and entering rehab.
He also endured serious legal trouble in 2021, as he plead guilty to attempted endangering of children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles in regard to some sort of relationship he had with an underage girl.
The victim also said he sent her sexual images and sexually assaulted her. Bell denied the accusations and said that after finding out she wasn't of age, he stopped all communication.
He was sentenced to probation and community service.