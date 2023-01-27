Drake's Los Angeles Mansion Burglarized After Man Allegedly Broke In

According to the outlet, a man allegedly broke into the house, but the rapper's security turned him into the cops.

Drake's Los Angeles mansion was burglarized on Thursday, January 26, TMZ reported.

The unknown man was seen carrying something after leaving the premises. By the time the cops arrived, the suspect had already fled. The authorities searched the area, and a man matching the suspect's description was seen walking down a street hours later, an insider claimed.

Cops then arrested the man, who may have stolen something from the singer's home.

Fortunately, Drake was not home when the incident occurred.