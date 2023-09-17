Drew Barrymore Pauses Her Talk Show Amid Strikes After Intense Backlash

Back on September 10, she shared that the show would be coming back even though SAG has not come to an agreement with the media industry. She then received tons of negative comments about her decision, leading to her recent Instagram post.

"I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over. I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon," she penned.