Drew Barrymore Pauses Her Talk Show Amid Strikes After Intense Backlash
Drew Barrymore backtracked!
On Sunday, September 17, The Drew Barrymore Show host announced that she would be stopping the production of her show amid the SAG strikes after receiving intense backlash from fans.
Back on September 10, she shared that the show would be coming back even though SAG has not come to an agreement with the media industry. She then received tons of negative comments about her decision, leading to her recent Instagram post.
"I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over. I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon," she penned.
In response, fans praised the actress for reevaluating her choice to film a new season of the show.
"See, there WAS something you could do - stand in solidarity with your writers on strike. THANK YOU for doing the right thing," one person wrote, while a second added, "Thank you for being humble enough to admit a mistake and changing your course. You are back on the RIGHT side of history."
A third noted, "When someone keeps their mind open and listens with consideration for others, that should be APPLAUDED," while a fourth raved, "THIS is the Drew I know and love."
As OK! previously reported, before Barrymore shared she'd be pausing the show, she released an apology video to explain why she had determined to bring back her program. However, the clip was deleted just hours after it was posted.
"I believe there's nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it OK," she began. "I wanted to own a decision so that it wasn't a PR, protected situation. And I would just take full responsibility for my actions. I know there's just nothing I can do that will make this OK for those that is not OK with. I fully accept that. I fully understand that."
"I've been through so many ups and downs in my life and this is one of them. I deeply apologize to [the] writers. I deeply apologize to unions. I deeply apologize. I don't exactly know what to say because sometimes when things are so tough, it's hard to make decisions from that place," Barrymore added.
"Why am I doing this? Well, I certainly couldn't have expected this kind of attention, and we aren't going to break rules, and we will be in compliance. I wanted to do this because as I said, this is bigger than me. And there are other people's jobs on the line," she noted.