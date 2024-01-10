Jennifer Lopez Teases at Her Past Relationship Failures in Newly-Released Music Video
Jennifer Lopez doesn't mind poking fun at her past relationships!
In the music video for her newly-released single, "Can't Get Enough", the Hustlers actress can be seen going through several different weddings and marriages as those around her gossip about how long each relationship will last.
In one shot, Lopez tosses her wedding bouquet and one guest quips, "Don’t catch it, it’s cursed."
Another moment reveals voiceovers from men assumed to be her exes complaining about their past romance. One grumbles, "She doesn't listen" and another accuses her of treating them like "her employee," as another says, "Add that to defensiveness and the constant criticism."
Despite emphasizing the times she's been unlucky in love, the song also celebrates the joy of being with her perfect person.
"When it feels right, nothing else matters. Is this real life? Too good to be true," the pre-chorus says. "Take me all night, I can feel the passion in your eyes. I'm still in love with you."
During her red carpet appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7, Lopez spoke about her upcoming ninth album, This Is Me...Now, as well as the accompanying album film that will both be released on Friday, February 16.
"I think it might surprise some people," she revealed at the high profile event. "It’s definitely kind of a meta story about the journey that it takes from getting from heartbreak back to love … I am somewhat of an expert you could say in a real way. Not so much about marriage but on weddings."
When she was asked what her hubby Ben Affleck thought of the video, she gushed about having the Batman actor's full support.
"He sees me as an artist. He knows that I’m going to express myself," she said. "He’s my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of him, which I’m so glad to be here tonight because he’s nominated."
As OK! previously reported, Lopez's upcoming album film includes a snippet of an old love letter Affleck wrote her back in 2002.
"Life’s tough but you’re sweet," the letter read. "Thanks for the gift. Hope you like the flowers. You told me you could never have enough. I believe you."
In a 2022 interview, the "On the Floor" singer described this album as "the most honest thing I have done," noting it was a "culmination of who I am as a person and an artist."
"People think they know things about what happened to me along the way — but they really have no idea, and a lot of times they get it so wrong," she added. "There’s a part of me that was hiding a side of myself from everyone."