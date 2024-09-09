Kamala Harris Slams Donald Trump With New Ad Featuring Former White House Officials Who 'Refuse to Support Him' Ahead of 2024 Debate
Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign came out swinging against Donald Trump with their latest ad which features quotes from former top White House officials condemning the 78-year-old ex-president's leadership abilities.
Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulk sent a memo announcing the ad on Monday, September 9.
"When Trump took office, he said he would hire only ‘the best people,’ and now those very people who know him best refuse to support him and warn about how dangerous a second Trump term would be," he wrote. "To every American who understands the threat that Donald Trump poses, who cares about upholding the Constitution, who believes in the rule of law, and who knows America is stronger when it leads, there’s a home for you in Vice President Harris’ campaign."
Former Vice President Mike Pence led the series of quotes in the new campaign ad.
"Anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States," he declared in a clip from a 2023 speech. "It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year."
Next, the ad played a video clip of former Defense Secretary Mark Esper saying Trump could not be "trusted" with U.S. secrets.
"I mean, it’s just irresponsible action that places our service members at risk, places our nation’s security at risk," Esper said.
- Donald Trump Supporters 'Hope' He Can Be 'Disciplined' at Upcoming Debate as Ex-Prez Continues to Badmouth Kamala Harris
- Donald Trump Slammed for Whining About Upcoming Debate Against Kamala Harris: 'Biggest Crybaby'
- Donald Trump Bizarrely Says People Have 'No Choice' But to Vote for Him in 2024 Election Even 'If You Don't Like Me'
The ad also featured a quote from former National Security Advisor John Bolton, who claimed Trump would "cause a lot of damage" because the "only thing he cares about" is himself.
General Mark Milley, who served as the 20th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said: "We don’t take an oath to a king or queen, pirate or dictator. We don’t take an oath to a wannabe dictator."
The commercial concluded with the statement from the narrator: "Take it from the people who knew him best. Donald Trump is a danger to our troops and our democracy. We can’t let him lead our country again."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
These are only a select few former Trump officials who have spoken out against the ex-POTUS. As OK! previously reported, Anthony Scaramucci, who very briefly served as the White House Communications Director in 2017, predicted that Trump would lose the 2024 election because he's getting "old," "boring" and "tired."
"The electorate has changed since 2016. We've lost over 20 million baby boomers since 2016," he continued. "At the same time, Generation Z has come into the fold to the tune of 40 million. So that's been a big mixture of lower aged voters into the mix. And they seem interested in politics."