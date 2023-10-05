OK Magazine
Drew Barrymore's 3 Head Writers Decline Return to Talk Show After Actress' WGA Strike Backlash

By:

Oct. 5 2023, Published 1:44 p.m. ET

Drew Barrymore is facing fallout from her controversial decision to start up production for her talk show in the midst of the WGA strike last month.

Three of the 48-year-old's head writers will not be returning to The Drew Barrymore Show when it resumes on Monday, October 16.

At least three writers opted not to return to 'The Drew Barrymore Show' upon conclusion of the writers strike.

Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon and Liz Koe were named as the trio of writers refusing to return to Barrymore's daytime talk show after they were left outraged by the Charlie's Angels actress' apparent lack of support toward her employees, a source spilled to a news publication.

As OK! previously reported, Barrymore was initially set to resume production for her talk show on Monday, September 11, despite the WGA strikes — which have since ended and resolved — still occurring in Hollywood. By Sunday, September 17, the television personality announced she was once again halting production following intense backlash from fans and employees.

Drew Barrymore faced backlash for trying to resume production before the strike had been settled.

At the time production was set to pick up without writers, White spoke out about her disappointment in Barrymore's decision, admitting staffers found out the talk show was back through audience giveaways advertised on social media.

"It is a bummer to hear that the show is going back because it sends a message that union writers are not valuable," White told a news outlet on September 11, prior to Barrymore's apology and change of heart.

The talk show star later backtracked on her decision after receiving an abundance of criticism.

"I understand that everybody has to do what they feel is best for them," Kinon added at the time. "For me and the WGA writers on the show, it’s important for us to stick with our union. We deserve a fair contract, so we are here today outside."

To make matters worse, Barrymore even defended her initial decision to kickstart production before the strike had been settled.

"I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real-time," the 50 First Dates star explained in a controversial social media post.

Exactly one week later, Barrymore backtracked on her choices and released an apology statement via Instagram for those left angry by her initial decision.

The writers felt betrayed by Drew Barrymore's lack of support.

"I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over. I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today," the Scream actress wrote.

In Barrymore's defense, SAG-AFTRA — the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists — which is still on strike, released a statement detailing how the actress' decision did not go against terms of the labor union's strike.

"The Drew Barrymore Show is produced under the Network Television Code, which is a separate contract and is not struck. It is permissible work and Drew’s role as host does not violate the current strike rules," said a spokesperson in the midst of backlash.

Source: OK!

The Hollywood Reporter spoke to sources about the three writers not returning, as well as to White and Kinon after Barrymore's initial decision to resume production.

