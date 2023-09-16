Drew Barrymore Removes Apology Video for Resuming Her Talk Show Amid SAG Strikes Hours After Posting
Is Drew Barrymore not sorry?
On Friday, September 15, the talk show host uploaded a video apologizing for her decision to bring back her talk show The Drew Barrymore Show despite the SAG strikes. The emotional clip was then deleted from her Instagram page just hours after it was shared.
In the original footage Barrymore explained that her choice was "so complex," but her "intentions have never been in a place to upset or hurt anyone."
"I believe there's nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it OK," she began the apology. "I wanted to own a decision so that it wasn't a PR, protected situation. And I would just take full responsibility for my actions. I know there's just nothing I can do that will make this OK for those that is not OK with. I fully accept that. I fully understand that."
She continued: "I've been through so many ups and downs in my life and this is one of them. I deeply apologize to [the] writers. I deeply apologize to unions. I deeply apologize. I don't exactly know what to say because sometimes when things are so tough, it's hard to make decisions from that place."
She then explained she "wanted to accept responsibility," but justified her decision to start filming the new season.
"Why am I doing this? Well, I certainly couldn't have expected this kind of attention, and we aren't going to break rules, and we will be in compliance. I wanted to do this because as I said, this is bigger than me. And there are other people's jobs on the line," she said.
She added that she hoped her show could be a way to "there for people in sensitive times" amid the strikes that have left many people out of work.
"So, I want to just put one foot in front of the other and make a show that's there for people regardless of anything else that's happening in the world because that's when I think we all need something that wants to be there, being very realistic in very realistic times. So that is my why," she concluded.
Barrymore has yet to address the removal of the shocking video.