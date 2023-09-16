Drew Barrymore Removes Apology Video for Resuming Her Talk Show Amid SAG Strikes Hours After Posting

In the original footage Barrymore explained that her choice was "so complex," but her "intentions have never been in a place to upset or hurt anyone."

"I believe there's nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it OK," she began the apology. "I wanted to own a decision so that it wasn't a PR, protected situation. And I would just take full responsibility for my actions. I know there's just nothing I can do that will make this OK for those that is not OK with. I fully accept that. I fully understand that."