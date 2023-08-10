OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kari Lake
OK LogoNEWS

Governor Katie Hobbs Mocks Failed Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake's Rumored Senate Bid: 'Arizonans Are Tired of Her'

katiehobbs karilake pp
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 10 2023, Published 2:59 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs called out political opponent Kari Lake for refusing to concede the 2022 gubernatorial election.

The former news anchor and staunch Trump ally lost the race by thousands of votes, but later challenged the results, suggesting the signatures on mail-in ballots had not been properly verified. She requested that she either be announced the true winner or that a new election take place. However, a Maricopa County judge dismissed her challenge earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement
katiehobbs
Source: mega

Katie Hobbs

Hobbs discussed Lake's election fraud claims during a Wednesday, August 9, appearance on CNN.

When asked what the Arizona governor thought of the possibility of Lake running for the U.S. Senate, Hobbs quipped, "I think it would mean she would have to admit she’s not actually the governor if she chose to launch a Senate bid."

Article continues below advertisement
karilake
Source: mega

"I think Arizonans are tired of her continued election denialism and conspiracy theories, and that’s something else that they’ll get their chance to have their say on in November," she added.

Despite her allegations going nowhere, Lake has been undeterred. As OK! previously reported, she recently praised podcaster Joe Rogan for claiming that it appeared some level of fraud had taken place during the 2022 election.

MORE ON:
Kari Lake
Article continues below advertisement
katiehobbs
Source: mega

Katie Hobbs

The former Fear Factor host asked guest Patrick Bet-David how many election fraud allegations were likely to be true, clarifying that he didn't think the answer was zero.

"All that — the Kari Lake stuff in Arizona that they’re trying to dismiss. It doesn’t look like that’s invalid," he said. "It looks like there’s real fraud there. It looks like there’s some real shenanigans there. At the very least, there was voting machines that weren’t working properly. And it seems very suspicious that a lot of them were in Republican areas."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"People are waking up. 62% of Americans believe there is fraud in our elections," Lake tweeted in response on Friday, August 4. "Arizonans witnessed it firsthand in November. And @joerogan & @patrickbetdavid are brave enough to speak the truths that the pravda press doesn't want the public to hear."

On Tuesday, August 8, she followed up her comments once again, declaring that this was an example of "the power of Independent Media."

"The Pravda Press has done everything possible to bury the truth about what happened on Election Day in Maricopa County," she continued. "But one brave man with a podcast just told our story to an audience of 11 million people."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.