Governor Katie Hobbs Mocks Failed Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake's Rumored Senate Bid: 'Arizonans Are Tired of Her'

The former Fear Factor host asked guest Patrick Bet-David how many election fraud allegations were likely to be true, clarifying that he didn't think the answer was zero.

"All that — the Kari Lake stuff in Arizona that they’re trying to dismiss. It doesn’t look like that’s invalid," he said. "It looks like there’s real fraud there. It looks like there’s some real shenanigans there. At the very least, there was voting machines that weren’t working properly. And it seems very suspicious that a lot of them were in Republican areas."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!