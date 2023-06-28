Duggar Police Raid Update: Jim Bob's Uncle Suddenly Dropped Dead 2 Hours Before Cops Arrived at Family Compound
Jim Bob Duggar's uncle Tommy unexpectedly died of a heart attack on Sunday morning, June 25, just two hours before police raided the family's Arkansas compound.
As OK! previously reported, law enforcement paid a visit to Jim Bob and his wife Michelle's home at 8:26 a.m. for a "follow-up investigation" after the incident occurred just a few miles away.
Tommy's husband, Lawrence, provided police with information on what led to his partner's death, detailing how the 75-year-old felt sick the night before and was falling over multiple times throughout the night, according to a police report obtained by a news publication.
Jim Bob's uncle refused to be taken to the hospital, as he was terrified of being forced into a nursing home, Lawrence noted.
During the early hours of Sunday morning, Tommy screamed for help while in the bathroom before collapsing against the door mere moments later and going unresponsive, his husband detailed to police.
Tommy was pronounced dead at the couple's home from natural causes, the report cited.
The "follow-up investigation" at Jim Bob and Michelle's home seemed suspicious since Lawrence had already spoken to police at the time of his husband's passing.
Since the next of kin was already informed of Tommy's death, police were likely trying to discover more information behind Jim Bob's uncle's sudden loss of life.
Washington County Sheriff's Office has yet to clarify why they paid a "follow-up" visit to the Duggar family compound, per the news outlet.
After police left the property, some of the Duggar kids turned to their faith, as they were seen at church hours after their great uncle was pronounced dead, as OK! reported.
Jason, Jackson, Johannah and Jennifer were spotted singing on stage at their local place of worship, with Jason's appearance seeming "kind of odd" since he hadn't been spending a lot of time at the church recently, avid Duggar blogger Katie Joy pointed out after the sighting.
"Jim Bob made sure to send a bunch of the kids to church to sing in the choir," the writer explained, seemingly suspicious of the Duggar patriarch's intentions.
TMZ obtained the police report regarding Tommy's passing.