Duggar Kids Spotted for the First Time Since Police Raided Their Arkansas Compound
The Duggar family turned to their faith after police paid a visit to their property on Sunday morning, June 25, in connection with an "unknown incident" that reportedly took place on the sprawling Arkansas compound.
Avid Duggar blogger Katie Joy, also known as Without a Crystal Ball, revealed via Instagram that four of Jim Bob and Michelle's kids — Jason, Jackson, Johannah and Jennifer — were seen singing on stage at their local church hours after law enforcement arrived at their home.
"So yesterday the Police showed up at the Duggar’s home at 8:26 am as a follow up to an ongoing investigation," she wrote next to a picture of the church service on Monday, June 26. "Jim Bob made sure to send a bunch of the kids to church to sing in the choir."
Katie Joy noted that Jason has not been seen at church as often lately, so him singing with his siblings on stage was "kind of odd" — especially considering that it was his brother James who was generally a part of the choir, but he was surprisingly absent on Sunday.
"Just another day of 'don’t look over here, look here,'" she continued in the caption. "The funny part in all of this is my sources have told me Jim Bob rarely attends church…JB’s cult groupies all go to this church now. But JB is rarely there."
No further information on the reason behind the police visit has been shared publicly.
This comes nearly one month after the release of Prime Video's Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets pulled back the curtain on the dark inner workings of Jim Bob and Michelle's chosen religious organization, the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).
As OK! previously reported, the organization — which was founded in the 1960s by former leader Bill Gothard — emphasized the importance of very strict modesty, ultimate male authority in the household, lack of sexual education prior to marriage and a firm belief in the Bible. Producers of the series not only uncovered abuse being perpetuated by the religious group, but speculated that it could have possibly had something to do with Josh Duggar's own eventual abusive behaviors.
"You're training up a whole generation who is being deprived of any real education and also being taught really harmful, abusive ideologies, and you see that [in the docuseries]," producer Blye Faust told OK!. "That's a whole generation that's like taken up those teachings and what people do with that is often pretty, pretty terrible."