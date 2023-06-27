Duggar Kids Spotted for the First Time Since Police Raided Their Arkansas Compound

The Duggar family turned to their faith after police paid a visit to their property on Sunday morning, June 25, in connection with an "unknown incident" that reportedly took place on the sprawling Arkansas compound.

Avid Duggar blogger Katie Joy, also known as Without a Crystal Ball, revealed via Instagram that four of Jim Bob and Michelle's kids — Jason, Jackson, Johannah and Jennifer — were seen singing on stage at their local church hours after law enforcement arrived at their home.