Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson 'Made a Little Call' to Taylor Swift So His 'Good Friend' Could See the Eras Tour: 'I'm Never Good at Asking'
Where there's a will, there's a way — especially when you're Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
The Red One actor, 52, opened up during a recent interview about his mission to get his friends tickets to see Taylor Swift in concert before the pop star wraps up her record-breaking Eras Tour on Sunday, December 8.
"Taylor Swift. The only one. It’s never happened in my career. Usually, I don’t have to pull strings … I just make it happen," Johnson admitted of the "Love Story" singer — whose history-making tour marked the only event the Moana voice actor ever had trouble securing tickets to.
Johnson explained: "In this case, it was for a good friend of mine who was like, 'Please. Taylor. Last concert.' I’m never good at asking for that kind of stuff. I’m good at giving it. Hate asking for stuff. I don’t do it."
"But in this case, made a little call, Taylor made it happen, [we got] tickets … [my friend was] happy. I got the picture of the happy ladies who were there. I appreciate that about Taylor," the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star noted.
During his interview, which was published by a news outlet on Sunday, November 24, Johnson also discussed how his and wife Lauren Hashian's two daughters, Jasmine, 8, and Tiana, 6, are huge fans of Swift and are also obsessed with Beyoncé.
"We love Taylor, we love Beyoncé," gushed Johnson, who also shares his daughter Simone, 23, with ex-wife Dany Garcia.
"Tia, our littlest one, I call her Tiyoncé," he joked. "She’s like, 'Yeah!' She owns it."
Johnson's little ones recently began their own road to stardom with voice cameos in Moana 2, which hits theaters on Wednesday, November 27, and sees the dad-of-three reprise his iconic role as Maui.
Hashian shared a behind-the-scenes video of the special project via Instagram on Friday, November 22, writing: "This was the sweetest and FUNNEST day! So exciting that the munchkins got to voice characters for MOANA 2!!"
"The MOANA-BE’s! Moana’s mini fan club on her island 😍🥹🌺l" she said of her and Johnson's daughters' roles. "Tonight will be the very first time we all get to watch it and hear their little voices come to life… we can barely contain the excitement! This movie has truly always meant the world to them and now they always have an even extra special connection .. definitely deserving of a cheeehooo!"
Johnson also discussed his kids' cameos while walking the red carpet at the premiere of Moana 2 in Oahu, Hawaii.
"They loved it. Loved, loved it. They hadn't seen it before. They knew they were in it, and they were sitting on the edge of their seats, literally, and just waiting," he told E! News. "Their scene came up, and they’re just like, ‘That's me!' It was so cool.”
"That’s the good stuff of fame — and nepotism," he joked.
