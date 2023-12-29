OK Magazine
'Liar, Liar': Dwayne Johnson Slammed for Claiming He Just Tried In-N-Out for the First Time

dwayne johnson
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 29 2023, Published 11:22 a.m. ET

Is Dwayne Johnson forgetting something?

Last week, the famous hunk shared a video of himself at In-N-Out ordering tons of food from multiple locations and happily taking selfies with the employees.

dwayne johnson
Source: MEGA

Dwayne Johnson shared a video of himself attending multiple In-N-Outs.

Alongside the heartwarming clip, the star left a caption where he claimed it was his “first ever @innout burger experience” — however, Johnson has previously shared social media posts about the burger chain.

“Rolled up in my pickup and tried to be cool af with my order 🛻😎. But I didn’t know the lingo, didn’t know who to pay, where to pay, didn’t know s--- 🤦🏽‍♂️😂. But I’m a quick study 🧠😉,” he said of his outing.

“Loved everyone’s positive vibes and their 'holy s--- it’s the rock' energy 😂. LOVED the grub 🍔🍟👍🏾. And love how everyone in the drive-thru looked at me like I have three heads when I give them a tip 💵🤣. Thank you In and Out for being awesome and I’ll see ya down the road,” the former wrestler added.

dwayne johnson
Source: MEGA

Dwayne Johnson shared a post in 2022 about going to In-N-Out.

However, “The Rock” had a similar sentiment for the establishment back in his August 2022 upload.

At the time, the 51-year-old also stated it was his “first time ever eating” In-N-Out.

“A #cheatmealsunday for the history books!” he wrote alongside a photo of two burgers, fries and bottles of his Teremana tequila.

“A solid start with a bite of good fries. as we know s----- fries can ruin the whole experience. Pared the main course with a (quite delicious) combo pour of @Teremana Blanco & @Teremana Reposado,” he continued. “This cheeseburger connoisseur will now add In & Out to ‘the list.’”

dwayne johnson
Source: MEGA

Dwayne Johnson uploaded a post in 2017 about eating In-N-Out.

He also made a stop to the eatery in 2017, where he took a selfie with drive-thru workers.

On that occasion, Johnson stated that he did not order anything for himself and was just picking up for his wife, Lauren Hashian, and daughter Simone.

dwayne johnson
Source: MEGA

Dwayne Johnson is famous for his role in 'Moana.'

“I’ve never been to In-N-Out before (I know, what an a------),” he penned. “But when my lovely ladies @laurenhashianofficial & @simonegjohnson wanted late night grub, I happily obliged and pulled in the drive thru.”

Following his 2023 upload, fans took to social media to bash the Moana alum for seeming lying for no reason.

Source: OK!

“What a strange lie to tell. Especially when his previous visit to In-N-Out was immortalized on social media. Like what was his goal here?” one user questioned, while another added, “Your first In-N-Out experience????”

“Liar, liar, pants on fire!” a third person wrote, while a fourth noted, “He's mistaken.”

