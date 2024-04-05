Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Regrets Endorsing Joe Biden for President in 2020: 'I Will Keep My Politics to Myself'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson admitted he will not be voting for President Joe Biden in the upcoming election — and he wasn't happy he did so in the first place in the 2020 race.

“Am I happy with the state of America right now? Well, that answer’s no. Do I believe we are going to get better? I believe in that. I’m an optimistic guy and I believe we can get better,” the actor, 51, told Fox & Friends Weekend host Will Cain in an interview, which was recorded ahead of the upcoming WrestleMania XL event in Philadelphia. “I realize now going into this election, I will not do that, my goal is to bring this country together."