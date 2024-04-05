OK Magazine
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Regrets Endorsing Joe Biden for President in 2020: 'I Will Keep My Politics to Myself'

Apr. 5 2024, Published 1:17 p.m. ET

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson admitted he will not be voting for President Joe Biden in the upcoming election — and he wasn't happy he did so in the first place in the 2020 race.

“Am I happy with the state of America right now? Well, that answer’s no. Do I believe we are going to get better? I believe in that. I’m an optimistic guy and I believe we can get better,” the actor, 51, told Fox & Friends Weekend host Will Cain in an interview, which was recorded ahead of the upcoming WrestleMania XL event in Philadelphia. “I realize now going into this election, I will not do that, my goal is to bring this country together."

“I will keep my politics to myself. It is between me and the ballot box. Like a lot of us out there, not trusting of all politicians, I do trust the American people and whoever they vote for. That is my president and who I will support 100 percent," the former wrestler continued.

Joe Biden is running for president again.

Johnson, who was born in California, also spoke out about how it's unfair that people get ridiculed for having a controversial opinion.

“In today’s easy cancel culture world — and cancel culture, woke culture, this culture, that culture, division, etc. — that really bugs me. And in the spirit of that, you either succumb and be what you think other people want you to be or you go, ‘No, that’s not who I am, I’m going to be myself and be real,'” he said.

“If you ask me something, a real answer is important and a truthful answer is important. And that may get people upset, and that may piss people off, and that’s OK," he added.

The wrestler said he won't be endorsing Joe Biden for president ahead of the 2024 election.

As OK! previously reported, the Moana star had been approached by multiple parties to run for president but turned them down in the past.

However, the athlete later changed his tune on the matter.

During an appearance on the Monday, November 13, 2023, episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon asked Johnson if it was something he was interested in pursuing.

“I think, down the road, for sure,” Johnson replied.

Joe Biden has been on the campaign trail as of late.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson might run for president one day.

For now, Johnson, who shares daughter Simone with ex-wife Dany Garcia and daughters Jasmine and Tiana with wife Lauren Hashian, wants to be present with his family.

“At that time, I was wrestling full-time, 230 dates, 200 wrestling matches a year, so I was always gone,” he explained. “And I know what that’s like to have an occupation that takes me away from being a daddy. And this time around, with my 7 and my 5-year-old, I want to be daddy, and that’s the most important thing to me.”

