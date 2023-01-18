'DWTS' Pro Peta Murgatroyd Flaunts Growing Baby Bump As She Prepares To Welcome Second Child With Maks Chmerkovskiy

The New Zealand-born entertainer detailed how after taking a test around her "six or seven-week" mark of conceiving, the couple's dream came true. "I think it was the fastest positive I've ever seen in my life," she said.

"It just came up super quick and I was just shocked. It's been completely different from my past pregnancy. It wasn't like I jumped for joy and I shouted from the rooftops, 'Oh my God, I'm pregnant. Yay!' It was more like, 'Okay, well let's see what happens because I've been through this four other times, and it hasn't worked.' So I was very skeptical. I didn't even tell Maks for a while," the proud mama revealed.