'DWTS' Pro Peta Murgatroyd Flaunts Growing Baby Bump As She Prepares To Welcome Second Child With Maks Chmerkovskiy
Peta Murgatroyd is giving her followers a full view of her growing baby bump.
After announcing she and husband Maks Chmerkovskiy will be welcoming their second child into the world, the Dancing With the Stars pro showed off her stomach while relaxing on a past vacation.
"Take me back to Turk and Caicos 🌴," Murgatroyd, 36, captioned the clip shared to Instagram on Monday, January 16, which showed her dancing in an olive tube top and flowing skirt while enjoying the sunshine in paradise.
"The GLOW 😍😍," sister-in-law Jenna Johnson gushed in the comments section, as fellow pro Lindsay Arnold added, "HOT MOM🔥🔥🔥."
The blonde beauty, who also shares 5-year-old son Shai with the professional dancer, announced on Friday, January 13, that she and Chmerkovskiy were expanding their brood after multiple miscarriages in the last few years.
"All natural, it happened," Murgatroyd explained of finding out about her impending child. "I didn't even know I was pregnant for so long until I was really feeling sick. I danced through Dancing With the Stars with it. I started feeling weird, started feeling a little bit sick and a little bloated and I didn't want to test for weeks."
The New Zealand-born entertainer detailed how after taking a test around her "six or seven-week" mark of conceiving, the couple's dream came true. "I think it was the fastest positive I've ever seen in my life," she said.
"It just came up super quick and I was just shocked. It's been completely different from my past pregnancy. It wasn't like I jumped for joy and I shouted from the rooftops, 'Oh my God, I'm pregnant. Yay!' It was more like, 'Okay, well let's see what happens because I've been through this four other times, and it hasn't worked.' So I was very skeptical. I didn't even tell Maks for a while," the proud mama revealed.
Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy were open about their fertility struggles, but admit they found it difficult to keep their young son in the know of when he would get a sibling.
"It was a lot some days," she shared at the time. "Very emotional because I didn't know what to tell him anymore. I told him the first two times, but I kept it vague. I didn't make it into this whole, 'Oh my God, we're having a baby,' thing. I just said, 'Be careful with Mummy's belly. She has a baby in there.'"