Author Claims 'Eccentric' King Charles Always Travels With His Childhood Teddy Bear, Personal Chef & Custom Toilet Seat

To start, the author claimed he can be extremely finicky and high maintenance, revealing he "travels with a custom-made toilet seat" so he doesn't have to sit on one used by others. And though Charles, 73, has denied it, Andersen alleged that when the royal "goes to dinner parties at other people's homes, he often brings his own chef so they can prepare a meal for him that he'll eat separately at the table."

"He wants what he wants when he wants it," he noted, adding the newly appointed monarch "has a volcanic temper."