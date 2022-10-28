King Charles Announces He's Replacing Prince Harry As Captain General Of The Royal Marines

“It is the greatest possible pleasure to assume the role of your Captain General,” the 73-year-old said in a statement. “I am exceptionally proud to follow in the footsteps of so many members of my family over the last three and a half centuries, all of whom held the role with a deep sense of admiration.

He continued, “The Royal Marines have a distinguished and unparalleled history, both on land and at sea. I draw immense inspiration from your courage, determination, self-discipline and a remarkable capacity to endure in the most extreme environments.”

“I feel greatly honoured to become part of the Corps Family and very much look forward to meeting many of you in the near future,” he concluded. “In the meantime, this comes with my heartfelt and special wishes for a very happy 358th birthday. Per Mare, Per Terram.”