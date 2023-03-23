Ed Sheeran Appears In Great Spirits At U.K. Restaurant After Making Heartbreaking Confession About Wife's Tumor
Ed Sheeran was spotted dining at The Hengrist in Kent on Wednesday, March 22.
The pop sensation was sporting a green sweater and smiling wide in a selfie with employees that was later shared to social media by the popular restaurant.
"Thank you @teddysphotos for taking the team photo this evening 🎉," they captioned the post.
Sheeran’s cheery appearance comes after the "Shape of You" singer revealed heartbreaking details about his personal life in the March 1 post announcing his new album Subtract.
As OK! previously reported, the 32-year-old opened up about the horrifying events he’s endured recently, including learning his pregnant wife, Cherry Seaborn, had a tumor and that his best friend, Jamal Edwards, passed away.
"Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumor, with no route to treatment until after the birth. My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly, and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter," Sheeran wrote to his followers.
"I was spiraling through fear, depression and anxiety. I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air," the Grammy winner explained.
The singer-songwriter then added the "series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art," referring to the recent tragedies.
"Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week I replaced a decade’s worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts," he continued.
He also revealed that his sixth studio album will be different from his previous releases.
"It’s opening the trapdoor into my soul. For the first time, I’m not trying to craft an album people will like, I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Along with the album, the star will be releasing a four-part docuseries with Disney+ on May 3 about his journey making Subtract as well as his personal struggles. The trailer for the series displays some of Sheeran’s highly vulnerable moments including a backseat breakdown after dealing with the overwhelming news of his wife’s diagnosis.