Elizabeth Hurley's Impressive Bikini Body Leaves Fans Drooling: 'She's 58 Going on 29'
Elizabeth Hurley soaked up the last moments of her trip to Thailand by sharing footage from her excursion.
On Sunday, November 26, the actress uploaded an Instagram video reel that showed her working the camera and swimming at a resort pool.
"Parting is such sweet sorrow, glorious Chiva Som. we’ll be back ❤️," she captioned the clip, which showed her rocking a bright string bikini.
The star, 58, floated on her back, swam around and sashayed her way out of the water, causing fans to drool over her envious physique.
"At 60 most hotties in their 20's cannot even compete with you in looks," one person commented, while another questioned, "Are you immortal? ❤️."
"She’s 58 going on 29!!" another fan declared, with a fourth writing, "Wow!! So Gorgeous!! 🔥🔥🔥."
Despite her fabulous figure, the Gossip Girl alum insisted she doesn't go overboard in the gym.
"I don't do any set exercise and can't sit still for long," she explained in a past interview. "I actually eat quite a lot, but very little junk or processed foods. I try to eat lots of vegetables and never eat between meals."
Hurley also drinks "a lot of water" and stays away from alcohol.
The bombshell revealed that one of the reasons she's so adamant about adopting a wellness routine is because her grandmother died from cancer.
"I think, really, taking the time to take care of our health is one of the most important things we can do. You really realize that women have to know their bodies," she explained to HELLO!. "They really need to be in tune with their own bodies and take care of themselves in order for them to be there to take care of everybody else, because that's what we do."
While the British beauty never hesitates to pose in apparel from own swimwear line, Hurley admitted that one day, she may leave the photo shoots to someone else.
"I love modeling my collections and actually think feeling comfortable and confident comes with age," the star noted. "There might be a time when I don't want to model swimwear and move onto voluminous kaftans, but currently I'm still enjoying it."
Regardless of how long she continues to model, one thing that isn't in her future is reality TV.
"Abzuuuurd [sic] stories in our illustrious press today. Hear it from the horse's mouth, my son @damianhurley1 and I are most definitely NOT planning to shoot a 'Waltons- style reality TV show' at home," she declared on social media, calling the rumors "ridiculous."