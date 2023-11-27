Elizabeth Hurley's Impressive Bikini Body Leaves Fans Drooling: 'She's 58 Going on 29'

The bombshell revealed that one of the reasons she's so adamant about adopting a wellness routine is because her grandmother died from cancer.

"I think, really, taking the time to take care of our health is one of the most important things we can do. You really realize that women have to know their bodies," she explained to HELLO!. "They really need to be in tune with their own bodies and take care of themselves in order for them to be there to take care of everybody else, because that's what we do."