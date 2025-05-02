Tish Cyrus Reflects on 'Crazy' Marriage to Billy Ray as Romance With Elizabeth Hurley Heats Up

Tish was joined on the podcast by her daughter Noah, who praised her for making it through the moments where she "didn't know what to do."

"You got yourself through such a hard time, and I'm proud of you," the "July" singer asserted. "Like, you did that. You are the one that does the work. You did do it yourself. I didn't get the anxiety out of you. I was just there to be there for you, but it's you that gets yourself out of that, it's not anybody else. So that's something to really be proud of yourself for, and that's why I'm so proud of you because you did that."

Noah proceeded to express how "grateful and blessed" she is that her mom made it out of her marriage as a stronger, happier and healthier human being.

"That is the number one priority in my world," she declared.