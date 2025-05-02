Tish Cyrus Reflects on 'Crazy' Marriage to Billy Ray as Romance With Elizabeth Hurley Heats Up
Tish Cyrus does not look back fondly on her time with ex-husband Billy Ray.
On the Thursday, April 24, episode of her podcast, "Sorry We're Cyrus," the mom revealed how it became a struggle to make it through the day with the country star.
Tish explained how her former lover was "on the road a lot," causing "crazy period[s]" of anxiety and distress.
"When you're so in the moment, especially when you have five kids, you're just surviving and getting through every day the best that you can, especially when you're a single parent," she said.
The film producer was "stressed" when moving to California and setting up homeschooling for her children. She questioned if she was a good mom and judged herself and her parenting.
"Now, I've learned to step back and look at the bigger picture instead of being so in the moment. I've chilled out so much," she said, adding that she is much kinder to herself today.
Tish was joined on the podcast by her daughter Noah, who praised her for making it through the moments where she "didn't know what to do."
"You got yourself through such a hard time, and I'm proud of you," the "July" singer asserted. "Like, you did that. You are the one that does the work. You did do it yourself. I didn't get the anxiety out of you. I was just there to be there for you, but it's you that gets yourself out of that, it's not anybody else. So that's something to really be proud of yourself for, and that's why I'm so proud of you because you did that."
Noah proceeded to express how "grateful and blessed" she is that her mom made it out of her marriage as a stronger, happier and healthier human being.
"That is the number one priority in my world," she declared.
Billy initially filed for divorce in 2010 but changed his mind one year later. In 2012, Tish wanted to separate, but they mended things once again. In April 2022, Tish submitted divorce papers for the second time, and they parted ways for good.
During the pandemic, Tish reflected on her relationship while she stayed in California, far from Billy Ray's Tennessee residence.
"I took a really good, hard look at life, my life, and 'What was I gonna do?'" she recalled in a February 2024 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "Because it had not been in a good place for a long time. And I think I did stay so long out of fear of being alone. I had met him when I was 23, 24."
Leaving the country crooner took the "weight of the world" off her shoulders and helped her "breathe" again.
While Tish married Australian actor Dominic Purcell in 2023, Billy Ray is packing on the PDA with his new woman, Elizabeth Hurley.
The Gossip Girl alum revealed she's in "love" with the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer on a post of them kissing from Wednesday, April 30.
She published a heart emoji in the comments section, followed by, "you xx."
Elizabeth shared another image hugging her man on Instagram just a few days earlier, writing, "Tennessee weekend," with a red heart emoji.