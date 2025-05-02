or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Tish Cyrus
OK LogoNEWS

Tish Cyrus Reflects on 'Crazy' Marriage to Billy Ray as Romance With Elizabeth Hurley Heats Up

Photo of Tish Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus
Source: MEGA/@billyraycyrus/Instagram

Tish Cyrus said that leaving Billy Ray took the 'weight of the world' off her shoulders.

By:

May 2 2025, Published 11:36 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Tish Cyrus does not look back fondly on her time with ex-husband Billy Ray.

On the Thursday, April 24, episode of her podcast, "Sorry We're Cyrus," the mom revealed how it became a struggle to make it through the day with the country star.

Article continues below advertisement
tish cyrus crazy marriage billy ray romance elizabeth hurley
Source: MEGA

Tish Cyrus said that leaving Billy Ray took the 'weight of the world' off her shoulders.

Article continues below advertisement

Tish explained how her former lover was "on the road a lot," causing "crazy period[s]" of anxiety and distress.

"When you're so in the moment, especially when you have five kids, you're just surviving and getting through every day the best that you can, especially when you're a single parent," she said.

The film producer was "stressed" when moving to California and setting up homeschooling for her children. She questioned if she was a good mom and judged herself and her parenting.

"Now, I've learned to step back and look at the bigger picture instead of being so in the moment. I've chilled out so much," she said, adding that she is much kinder to herself today.

Article continues below advertisement
tish cyrus
Source: MEGA

Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus separated in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Tish was joined on the podcast by her daughter Noah, who praised her for making it through the moments where she "didn't know what to do."

"You got yourself through such a hard time, and I'm proud of you," the "July" singer asserted. "Like, you did that. You are the one that does the work. You did do it yourself. I didn't get the anxiety out of you. I was just there to be there for you, but it's you that gets yourself out of that, it's not anybody else. So that's something to really be proud of yourself for, and that's why I'm so proud of you because you did that."

Noah proceeded to express how "grateful and blessed" she is that her mom made it out of her marriage as a stronger, happier and healthier human being.

"That is the number one priority in my world," she declared.

MORE ON:
Tish Cyrus

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
tish cyrus reunites daughter noah first time family feud began
Source: MEGA

Tish Cyrus left Billy Ray so she could 'breathe' again.

Article continues below advertisement

Billy initially filed for divorce in 2010 but changed his mind one year later. In 2012, Tish wanted to separate, but they mended things once again. In April 2022, Tish submitted divorce papers for the second time, and they parted ways for good.

During the pandemic, Tish reflected on her relationship while she stayed in California, far from Billy Ray's Tennessee residence.

"I took a really good, hard look at life, my life, and 'What was I gonna do?'" she recalled in a February 2024 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "Because it had not been in a good place for a long time. And I think I did stay so long out of fear of being alone. I had met him when I was 23, 24."

Leaving the country crooner took the "weight of the world" off her shoulders and helped her "breathe" again.

Article continues below advertisement
billy ray cyrus
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus began dating Elizabeth Hurley following his divorce from Firerose.

While Tish married Australian actor Dominic Purcell in 2023, Billy Ray is packing on the PDA with his new woman, Elizabeth Hurley.

The Gossip Girl alum revealed she's in "love" with the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer on a post of them kissing from Wednesday, April 30.

She published a heart emoji in the comments section, followed by, "you xx."

Elizabeth shared another image hugging her man on Instagram just a few days earlier, writing, "Tennessee weekend," with a red heart emoji.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.