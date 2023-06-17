Ellen DeGeneres Looks Downcast During Walk With Portia de Rossi After Rosie O'Donnell Shaded the Comedian
Ellen DeGeneres didn't seem to be in great spirits while going for a walk with wife Portia de Rossi.
On Thursday, June 15, the former talk show host had a frown on her face while out in Santa Barbara, Calif., alongside her spouse, who held her hand as they strolled around.
A distraught-looking DeGeneres wore an olive green sweater, jeans, sneakers and a pair of sunglasses, while the Arrested Development alum donned a red plaid shirt, white puffer vest, jeans and a pair of brown booties.
The somber sighting comes shortly after Rosie O'Donnell aired out her issues with the Emmy-winning TV star.
In a new interview, O'Donnell said that after first meeting DeGeneres, they were "friends" who "supported each other," but they then experienced "weirdness" in their relationship. "I don’t know if it’s jealousy, competition or the fact that she said a mean thing about me once that really hurt my feelings," she explained.
The mother-of-four recalled the specific incident she was referring to.
"She said it on Larry King Live. Larry King said, 'Whatever happened to Rosie O’Donnell’s show? She went down the tubes as soon as she came out.' And the quote that Ellen said was, 'I don’t know Rosie. We’re not friends.' I was watching TV in bed with my wife going, 'Did she just say that?'" she spilled.
O'Donnell noted she also brought up the situation while on Andy Cohen's show, which may have been what sparked DeGeneres to recently apologize.
"She wrote, 'I’m really sorry and I don’t remember that,'" revealed the Star Search alum.
"I remembered it so well, I had T-shirts printed and I gave them to my staff that said 'I don’t know Rosie. We’re not friends.' I have a picture of her holding [my then-infant son] Parker. I know her mother," she continued. "I could identify her brother without her in the room. I knew her for so many years. It just felt like I don’t trust this person to be in my world."
Daily Mail obtained the photos of DeGeneres out with her wife.