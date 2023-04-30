Rosie O'Donnell Reveals If She's Ready to Spark New Romance After Aimee Hauer Split
Rosie O'Donnell opened up on whether or not she is looking for love again, months after confirming her split from ex-girlfriend, Aimee Hauer.
The television personality, 61, and the massage therapist, 43, who initially connected over TikTok, made their whirlwind romance Instagram official in June 2022 and even hit the red carpet together, but later called it quits that October.
Six months later, O'Donnell shared she is comfortable with her life as a single woman.
"If something happened naturally, you know, maybe," she candidly confessed in an interview on Tuesday, April 25. "But I don’t know. I’ve kind of settled in my routine."
The comedienne admitted that her day-to-day schedule feels "kind of like a well-oiled machine" at the moment, further revealing that she wasn't entirely certain "how much room" she had in her life for a new person.
Despite her hesitation to actively look for and jump into another serious relationship, O'Donnell isn't slamming the doors on sparking a new romance in the future.
"I’m always open to surprises," she continued. "I’m open to see what falls in front of me, what wonderful pieces of art I get to consume —whether it’s listening to a podcast or whether it’s watching the latest episode of Succession or that new show Beef."
As for what The Rosie Show host looks for — whether that be in a relationship or in a pastime — O'Donnell said she thrives on "wonderful art," "wonderful conversation" and "intellectual debate."
"It keeps me creatively inspired," she added.
As OK! previously reported, O'Donnell and Hauer first met last year after The Fosters actress slid into the therapist's DM's.
"I watched … her TikToks and every time I saw her, I would smile and [be] like, 'This woman is, like, perfect," O'Donnell told Howard Stern in an interview that aired in September 2022. "Look at her, she's so happy and enthusiastic and beautiful and bright and she has a light coming from her."
"I sent her a DM," she continued. "I thought maybe we would just be friends. I said, 'You're very beautiful. I love your look,' and, like, 10 days later she wrote me back with a little video."
The former couple have not elaborated on the reasoning behind their breakup.
O'Donnell spoke with Page Six about if she was ready for a new romantic relationship.