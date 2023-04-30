Rosie O'Donnell Reveals If She's Ready to Spark New Romance After Aimee Hauer Split

Despite her hesitation to actively look for and jump into another serious relationship, O'Donnell isn't slamming the doors on sparking a new romance in the future.

"I’m always open to surprises," she continued. "I’m open to see what falls in front of me, what wonderful pieces of art I get to consume —whether it’s listening to a podcast or whether it’s watching the latest episode of Succession or that new show Beef."

As for what The Rosie Show host looks for — whether that be in a relationship or in a pastime — O'Donnell said she thrives on "wonderful art," "wonderful conversation" and "intellectual debate."

"It keeps me creatively inspired," she added.