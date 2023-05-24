Rosie O'Donnell Brags About 'Wonderful Working Environment' on Famous Talk Show After Recent Controversies on Different Daytime Sets Are Revealed

"We had a really wonderful working environment," O'Donnell said about her series that ran from 1996 to 2002. "But, you know, we were the first of that kind of show... [and] because we were the first one, and we had done it, and we had gotten so much acclaim in such a short time, you know everybody was happy."

"I made sure that the staff was off in the summers when we had vacation, and that was unheard of," she added. "I made sure there was a nursery on staff, we had a very content, happy staff."