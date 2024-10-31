Ellen DeGeneres Touches Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Hand and Calls Him the Life of the Party in Resurfaced Interview After His Arrest: Watch
A clip from a 2018 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in which Sean "Diddy" Combs chatted about his affinity for partying has resurfaced in the wake of his arrest and accusations that he forced people into sexual acts at his shindigs, which he referred to as "freak offs."
In the interview, host Ellen DeGeneres poked fun at the rapper for showing up late to the studio, prompting her to ask, "Are you gonna be early for my party?"
"Yes I am. No — you know I have to arrive fashionably late," the father-of-seven, 54, admitted.
"Not too late, though — please," replied the comedian, 66, to which Diddy asked, "What time would you like me there?"
"I'll tell you later. But not too late — cause, you know, once you get there the party really starts, you know what I'm saying?" DeGeneres vaguely stated.
"Yeah ... I got you — I promise you I'm not gonna let you down on this big one, for real," Combs assured. "Your feet are gonna have blisters, you're gonna be dancing so hard."
During their chat, DeGeneres also reached out and held one of the mogul's fingers, making it seem that they had a friendship.
Social media users couldn't help but express their shocked reactions on the interaction, with one person tweeting, "See how Ellen grabbed Diddy's hand at the end. She knows some things!"
"These people are f------ sick," said a second, while a third wrote, "The covert lingo here is highly disturbing…"
As OK! reported, Combs was arrested on September 16 on charges of charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pled not guilty.
Court documents said he "abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct" for years.
Diddy's trial will begin in May 2025, and until then, he will remain behind bars at a Brooklyn prison, as he was denied bail more than once.
Following his arrest, lawyer Tony Buzbee announced he would be representing 120 individuals who claim they were sexually assaulted by Combs.
The attorney revealed that many of the alleged victims were sexually assaulted or exploited by Diddy after they told him about their dreams to make it in Hollywood.
One man accused the "I Need a Girl" vocalist of drugging and raping him in 2005 when he was just 10 years old.
In a statement, Diddy's lawyer said of the countless allegations: "Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."