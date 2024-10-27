Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denied Gag Order to Prevent Alleged Government Leaks Ahead of Trial, Judge Rules

"To be clear, this order isn’t based on a finding that there has been any wrongdoing thus far, as the Court has made no findings at this juncture relating to defendant’s allegations that information related to the case has been leaked," Subramanian made clear in the Friday, October 25, documents.

"The point of this order is to help ensure that nothing happens from now on that would interfere with a fair trial," the judge said of the looming May 2025 court date.