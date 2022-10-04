Ellen DeGeneres Walks Down Memory Lane With 'Favorite Human' Jennifer Garner While Reminiscing About Her Career

"@Jennifer.garner will forever and always be one of my favorite humans," wrote DeGeneres alongside a clip from one of her "never before streamed" episode archives.

The video, which originally aired on NBC on September 22, 2009, showed some comical banter between the two, who sarcastically fought about why they hadn't seen each other sooner.

ELLEN DEGENERES ALL SMILES IN FIRST OUTING AFTER SHOCKING ALLEGATIONS FROM EX-PROTÉGÉE GREYSON CHANCE

"Thank you for reminding me, @theellenshow, of funny us and cute bangs," wrote Garner in her own Instagram repost displaying the memorable moment between the dynamic duo. "We miss you out there. XXX #TBTuesday."