Ellen DeGeneres Shares Touching Tribute to Late Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss on the First Anniversary of His Death: 'His Memory Lives on'

Ellen DeGeneres took a moment to remember her friend Stephen "tWitch" Boss on the one-year anniversary of his death. On Wednesday, December 13, the television personality shared a video detailing one of the last trips she took with the beloved dancer.

"We went to Vegas ... And we saw Silk Sonic, and we both were huge fans," she recalled fondly. "That was really fun, singing to each other, and just being in Vegas together was really fun."