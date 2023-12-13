Ellen DeGeneres Shares Touching Tribute to Late Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss on the First Anniversary of His Death: 'His Memory Lives on'
Ellen DeGeneres took a moment to remember her friend Stephen "tWitch" Boss on the one-year anniversary of his death. On Wednesday, December 13, the television personality shared a video detailing one of the last trips she took with the beloved dancer.
"We went to Vegas ... And we saw Silk Sonic, and we both were huge fans," she recalled fondly. "That was really fun, singing to each other, and just being in Vegas together was really fun."
DeGeneres, who worked with Boss for nearly ten years on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, also shared special memories about how they ended each episode of the chat-fest.
"I loved that every single day after the show, we would sing and dance to some song and then we would make each other laugh somehow," she said. "And then we would walk off arm in arm and walk to my dressing room, which was the first one we got to. And I would say, 'I love you,' and he would say, 'Love you much.' And then he would walk off to his. I miss that."
"His memory lives on, I love him so much. I miss him so much," she continued. "And it's a reminder every single day that you just don't know what people are going through."
DeGeneres also provided her followers with information from the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, admitting she wasn't aware of his private struggles despite being "really close" to the So You Think You Can Dance star.
"He was a happy guy, I thought," she added. "So that is sad, that he didn't feel like he could find a way out and share that he was struggling. Because we all would have done anything we could to help him. I miss him every single day, but I have amazing memories of him."
As OK! previously reported, Boss was found dead in a hotel room at the Oak Tree Inn on Tuesday, December 13. His autopsy confirmed he died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. There were no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of his passing.
Boss left behind wife Allison Holker and their kids, Weslie, 15, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3.
"No one’s ready for that moment and there’s no one that saw this coming. No one — and that breaks my heart," Holker confessed after her husband's tragic passing. "He was so much love and light. He really wanted to be everyone’s Superman and he said that a lot."
"It’s really hard. There’s been some really hard conversations," she continued. "To us, Daddy’s in the stars. So, we can go outside and talk to him whenever we want."