NEWS Elon Musk's Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Claims She Turned Down $40 Million Hush Money Bribe From Billionaire Source: MEGA ; @ThisisGavinNewsom/youtube Ashley St. Clair accused Elon Musk of offering her a $40 million hush money payment after the 2024 presidential election. Lesley Abravanel June 5 2026, Updated 11:57 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Ex-MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair revealed an alleged $40 million non-disclosure agreement (NDA) offer from Elon Musk, with whom she shares a son. She claimed the offer — intended to buy her absolute silence — was made in December 2024, weeks after the U.S. presidential election. Ashley and Elon share a son named Romulus, who was born in September 2024. Their relationship broke down, and both parties have been embroiled in a highly publicized legal battle over child support and custody. Appearing on the governor’s “This Is Gavin Newsom” podcast, Ashley said the deal consisted of a $15 million lump sum followed by $100,000 monthly payments for 21 years, totaling just over $40 million. She alleged that Elon had access to real-time, sensitive election data during the 2024 campaign and alluded to using advanced space technology, Starlink satellites, and thousands of "lasers in space" to create an "anomaly in the matrix" that helped secure President Donald Trump's victory.

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Source: @asc.sys/instagram Ashley St. Clair and Elon Musk share a son named Romulus, who was born in September 2024

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'I Was Offered $40 Million'

Elon Musk's "baby mama" Ashley St. Clair says she turned down a $40 million bribe with an NDA from Elon Musk to not speak about corruption that she witnessed.



She claims Elon Musk's companies, which are building a digital landscape, are dangerous for the future of humanity.



"I… pic.twitter.com/uyYdqzTh3A — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) June 5, 2026 Source: @ShadowofEzra

Ashley claims that Elon’s companies are dangerous to humanity's future, and she didn’t want any part of it. “Yeah, I was offered uh $40 million, which included an NDA and non-disparagement into eternity, which I declined,” she told Newsom. “I'm comfortable with that to keep my integrity and at least when push came to shove that I was able to turn that down and and I also think women need to speak up. I think a lot would not be allowed to happen if women stopped keeping a lot of secrets for men.”

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Source: MEGA Elon Musk shares one of his 14 children with ex-MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair.

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Ashley continued, “There are many women within those Mar-a-Lago and the Magasphere that have that same access who can do something, and I'm very concerned about the proliferation of this privatized legal system through NDAs. And this proliferation of this industry of silence, then we have a problem.”

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Ashley St. Clair Met Baby Daddy Elon Musk Via DMs

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Source: @ThisisGavinNewsom/youtube Former MAGA fan Ashley St. Clair joined Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's podcast to spill on baby daddy Elon Musk.

Ashley, a former right-wing and MAGA influencer, first met Elon via direct messages on X in 2023. She has stated that they conceived their son during a New Year's trip to St. Barts in early 2024, noting that the bizarre billionaire encouraged her to have more children and provided economic stability. Ashley kept the pregnancy and birth private for five months, later claiming that the Tesla titan’s staff attempted to offer her money to keep the child a secret. He is Elon's 13th child of fourteen with four different women. When she publicly revealed the baby's existence in February 2025, Elon initially expressed uncertainty about his paternity, but a subsequent Labcorp DNA test confirmed he was the father with 99.9999 percent probability.

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Elon Musk Accused of Cutting Ashley St. Clair's Child Support Payments

Source: MEGA ; @asc.sys/instagram Elon Musk allegedly had his staff offer Ashley St. Clair money to keep their child a secret.

Ashley alleged that Elon later cut her child support payments by 60 percent as punishment for "disobedience," while he publicly stated he had already paid her millions. She sued for sole legal custody of Romulus. In January 2026, the SpaceX scion announced plans to seek full custody of the child after Ashley made social media posts apologizing for her past rhetoric against the transgender community, one which Elon has railed against in the wake of one of his children, Vivian, revealing she is transgender.

Source: MEGA Ashley St. Clair accused Elon Musk of cutting her child support payments by 60 percent as punishment for 'disobedience.'