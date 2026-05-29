Elon Musk Called Out After He Questioned Why No One on the Epstein List Was Being Prosecuted in Resurfaced Interview: 'This Aged Like Milk'
May 29 2026, Published 1:53 p.m. ET
A resurfaced interview in which Elon Musk discussed the Epstein files is going viral now that his name has appeared in numerous emails to the late financier.
Back in 2024, the Tesla founder appeared on Tucker Carlson's show and discussed how "mind-blowing" it was that people who were tied to Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking crimes had yet to be prosecuted.
Elon Musks Wonders Why People on the Epstein List Weren't Prosecuted
"Not even the worst offender on the Epstein client list. They have not even tried to prosecute one," he noted. "That's insane."
When Carlson said they were too busy targeting January 6 Capitol rioters, Musk expressed, "Yeah, they put like 500 or 600 January 6 protestors in prison and not one person on the Epstein client list?"
When Carlson asked if thinks the client list will ever be made public, he replied that he thinks the reason so many people were supporting Kamala Harris in the 2024 election was because "if Trump wins, that Epstein client list is going to become public. And some of those billionaires behind Kamala are terrified of that happening."
"I think if Trump wins, we can do some housecleaning and shed light on things," he added.
As OK! reported, in the end, the Department of Justice wound up releasing Epstein's personal photos and emails, some of which included correspondence with Musk.
'This Video Aged Like Milk'
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Social media users called out how Musk has backed away from the Epstein scandal ever since.
"Then he found out Trump was on the list 30,000 times and his own emails begging to go to the island were in there as well.... and then he stopped talking about Epstein entirely. Weird," one person wrote, while another penned, "Wow this video aged like milk for Elon. He’s so full of s--- it’s mind blowing."
"Nope, he didn't stop, instead, he did everything to make sure that the pervert rogue Trump gets elected because that was the only way he could prevent full and complete disclosure of Epstein files, which would have put both of them in prison," theorized a third critic.
However, Musk did briefly touch on Trump and Epstein's connection after he had a falling out with the POTUS, as he posted but then deleted a message that read, "Time to drop the really big bomb @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public."
Elon Musk Wanted to Visit Jeffrey Epstein's Island
As OK! reported, exposed emails from 2013 showed Musk telling Epstein he was going to be in the British Virgin Islands for the holidays, so he asked if it would be a good time to visit his island.
Epstein said he could stop by anytime between January 1-8, telling him, "always space for you."
However, it's unclear if Musk ever went.
In addition, a document regarding the s-- offender's schedule included a note that read, "Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)."
Musk responded by denying allegations he went to the island or was involved in any of the predator's s-- crimes.