January 6th Capitol Riot Member Shot and Killed by Indiana Police Days After Being Pardoned
One of the men pardoned for his role in the January 6th Capitol riots has died following an altercation with Indiana State Police.
The incident occurred when Matthew W. Huttle, 42, was pulled over for a traffic stop on Sunday, January 26. According to a police spokesperson, the situation escalated and Huttle allegedly resisted arrest, which eventually led to "the officer firing his weapon and fatally wounding the suspect."
It's been reported Huttle had a firearm during the traffic stop, but it is unclear why he was being arrested and what exactly happened between them that caused the officer to feel it was necessary to fire his weapon.
"For full transparency, I requested the Indiana State Police to investigate this officer-involved shooting," Jasper County Sheriff Patrick Williamson said in a statement. "The officer who is involved has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol and is our policy in these situations. Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased as any loss of life is traumatic to those that were close to Mr. Huttle. I will release the officer’s name once I have approval from the State Police Detectives."
A press release published by the Department of Justice revealed Matthew and his uncle Dale Huttle were a part of the group marching to the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Dale was said to be "carrying a long flagpole with an upside-down American flag attached" and was seen "forcibly jabbing" police officers with it. Both Dale and Matthew illegally entered the Capitol building that day.
Dale pleaded guilty to "one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon and causing serious bodily injury" and was later sentenced to serve 30 months behind bars.
"I’m not ashamed of being there. It was our duty as patriots," he said in an interview following his arrest. "I put myself on the line to defend the country. And I have, I have no regrets. I will not say I’m sorry."
As for Matthew, he was arrested several weeks after the riot and sentenced to six months in prison. He was released on July 17, 2024.
As OK! previously reported, President Donald Trump, 78, made the controversial choice to mass pardon or commute the sentences of roughly 1,500 people involved with the January 6 march on the Capitol — including those charged with violent offenses.
"Trump just said: 'F--- it: Release ’em all,'" one insider claimed earlier this month.