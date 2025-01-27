January 6th Capitol Riot Member Shot and Killed by Indiana Police Days After Being Pardoned

It's been reported Huttle had a firearm during the traffic stop, but it is unclear why he was being arrested and what exactly happened between them that caused the officer to feel it was necessary to fire his weapon.

"For full transparency, I requested the Indiana State Police to investigate this officer-involved shooting," Jasper County Sheriff Patrick Williamson said in a statement. "The officer who is involved has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol and is our policy in these situations. Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased as any loss of life is traumatic to those that were close to Mr. Huttle. I will release the officer’s name once I have approval from the State Police Detectives."