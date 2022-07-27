Fake News?Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin’s Estranged Wife Addresses Rumored Elon Musk Affair
Google co-founder Sergey Brin's estranged wife, Nicole Shanahan, is shutting down rumors that she had an affair with Elon Musk.
“Make no mistake, any suggestion that Nicole had an affair with Elon Musk is not only an outright lie but also defamatory," Shanahan’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, declared on behalf of his client on Tuesday, July 26.
Shanahan broke her silence two days after The Wall Street Journal published a report claiming Musk and Brin's estranged wife had an affair last December in Art Basel in Miami. Though Brin and Shanahan were separated at the time, the publication claimed they were still living together when the alleged affair began.
The Google co-founder — who is not only close with the billionaire SpaceX mogul but also propped up Tesla back in 2008 during the financial crisis via his own company — filed for divorce from his wife in January citing "irreconcilable differences."
Musk has also since addressed the rumors, denying any romantic involvement with his pal's estranged wife. "This is total bs," the 51-year-old said of the report. "Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."
Really putting the nail in the coffin, Musk went so far as to joke he hasn't had "sex in ages (sigh)."
Musk also slammed the publication for not interviewing the "key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings," pointing out The Wall Street Journal was engaging in "character assassination."
Brin and Shanahan calling it quits comes after he finalized his divorce from first wife Anne Wojcicki, founder of 23andMe, in June 2015 following eight years of marriage.
As for Musk, he has been married three times, with he and his last wife, Justine Musk, welcoming five children together before their split in 2008. (The former flames also welcomed son Nevada Alexander in 2002, but he tragically died 10 weeks later of sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS.)
Musk had an on-and-off relationship with Grimes starting in 2018. The two have since welcomed two children together, with the latter being born via surrogate in December 2021, one month after the Tesla boss quietly welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis, the director of his neurotechnology company, Neuralink.
Musk was last linked to ex-girlfriend Natasha Bassett, though they reportedly split earlier this summer.